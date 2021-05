TIPP CITY — The income tax renewal levy for Tipp City passed in Tuesday’s election by 370 votes. The levy, which originally appeared on the Nov. 3, 2020, ballot and failed by 83 votes, has a 0.25 percent income tax renewal commencing on July 1, 2021, until June 30, 2031, as well as a renewal of a 0.25 income tax that will commence on Jan. 1, 2023, until Dec. 31, 2032. For months, Tipp City Council members and the city manager emphasized the renewal would not raise the income tax rate, and language on the ballot was updated so that voters would better understand that there were no new taxes or increases on taxes.