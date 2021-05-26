Waiter at Indian restaurant saves customer with Heimlich manoeuvre

BAR / RESTAURANT POSITIONS The Bull Pen is offering positions in all aspects of the bar/restaurant business. We offer a supplemental health insurance plan including eye and dental, prescription assistance, death benefits and many more health benefits. Fully employer funded. No cost to the employee well employed. The Bull Pen also prides itself as being one of the highest paying in the try state area. * Dish Washer / Food Runner - starting base $8.25 per hour. * Line Prep Cook - starting base $10.25 per hour. * Bartenders - starting base $6.00 per hour + tips. * Servers - starting base $6.00 per hour + tips. All positions have room for wage advancements based on skills and qualifications determined by management. We are located at 301 County Park Road in Avella off Route 50 at the entrance of Cross Creek Lake/County Park. We have indoor/outdoor areas, provide weekly entertainment and are proud to say we get large crowds eating/drinking and enjoying the comfortable open-air atmosphere on our decks, picnic tables and grass areas. We service these areas with both inside and outside bars and wait service. If its HOT, patrons move to the air conditioned inside area. During the winter months our crowds move inside to enjoy great comfort foods, entertainment and good local friends. Hours of operation: Thursday: 4 pm-close - kitchen closes at 10 pm Friday: 11 am-close - kitchen closes at 10 pm Sat-Sun open 7 am for breakfast - open all day to close. Saturday kitchens closes at 10 pm. Sunday we try closing the kitchen at 9 pm. Email resume to: tparis@alexparis.com.