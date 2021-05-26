Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

Waiter at Indian restaurant saves customer with Heimlich manoeuvre

By Max McLean
indy100.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA waiter at an Indian restaurant was applauded by customers after saving a young man’s life with the Heimlich manoeuvre. Sheakh Rifat, 24, a student in the UK from Bangladesh, was working at Bangor Tandoori in Wales on Sunday evening when he spotted a customer having trouble breathing. He brought...

www.indy100.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indian#Waiter#Food Drink#Bangor Tandoori#M Muslim#Pa#Heimlich Manoeuvre#Restaurant#Chicken#Man#Eyes#Customers#Face#Applause#Bangladesh#Mr Rifat#Wales
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Health
News Break
Restaurants
Country
India
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
RestaurantsWSET

Restaurant owners ask customers for patience as more people dine in

PENDLETON, Ohio (WKRC) - Local restaurant owners are asking for compassion and understanding as their staff works to resume pre-pandemic service. As more people are getting vaccinated, more people are getting comfortable with dining in. The problem is, given the pandemic, staffing in the restaurant industry is slim. “This whole...
San Jose, CAKGO

Unmasked customer spits at restaurant workers in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- In video uploaded to TikTok, a woman without a mask is seen spitting at Umai Savory Hot Dogs employees. The incident happened Tuesday afternoon at the restaurant's San Jose location after workers say they asked the customer to put on a mask. "You just have...
RestaurantsPleated-Jeans.com

Vegan Restaurant Server Asks If They’re Wrong For Not Letting Kid Eat Ham Sandwich

A server at a vegan restaurant wants to know if they’re an a-hole for telling a customer their kid can’t eat a ham sandwich in the restaurant. First, they lay out the general rules the owner has in place for bringing in outside food, but it’s a vegan restaurant with pretty cut and dry rules about having any animal products on the premises out of respect for their customers.
Food & Drinksvinepair.com

Brits Need To Drink 124 Extra Pints This Year to Save Bars and Restaurants

The hospitality industry has been one of the hardest hit by the pandemic, with bar and restaurant closures and capacity restrictions amounting to losses of approximately $600 billion. Yet an easy solution to this widespread problem may be to simply drink more beer, according to a firm specializing in financial and statistical analysis.
RestaurantsBBC

Bangor Tandoori: Waiter applauded for saving choking customer

A waiter sprang into action to save a customer who was choking on a curry before the whole restaurant erupted in a round of applause. Jake Snelling was eating a chicken korma at the Bangor Tandoori Restaurant when he began struggling to breathe. His friends thought he had indigestion, but...
RestaurantsPosted by
Daily Mirror

Takeaway driver praised for following customer's hilarious delivery instructions

A pizza delivery driver left a woman in stitches by following the bizarre set of delivery instructions she left for him with more enthusiasm than she could ever have imagined. Customers often use the additional information option on food orders to tell the restaurant about allergies, or provide guidance to help find the address, but one customer wanted to see how far her driver would go to fulfil a request.
Boca Raton, FLwflx.com

Customers spread word, saving Boca Raton restaurant

A social media post has increased foot traffic for one locally owned eatery. Val's Gluten Free Cafe was about to close its doors due to financial struggles. Valentina Suez and Andres Chen are the owners of Val's Gluten Free Cafe located near the intersection of Northeast 5th Avenue and Spanish River Boulevard in Boca Raton.
Restaurantspymnts.com

Restaurant Rewards: The Four Personas Of Today’s Restaurant Customer

As restaurateurs look to rebuild for the post-pandemic future, many are forced to reckon with consumers’ changing needs, desires and concerns. To earn the loyalty of today’s consumers, restaurants must provide an experience that feels safe, provides a sense of connection and offers options for consumers whose financial situations have changed in the last 14 months.
Avella, PAheraldstandard.com

BAR / RESTAURANT POSITIONS

BAR / RESTAURANT POSITIONS The Bull Pen is offering positions in all aspects of the bar/restaurant business. We offer a supplemental health insurance plan including eye and dental, prescription assistance, death benefits and many more health benefits. Fully employer funded. No cost to the employee well employed. The Bull Pen also prides itself as being one of the highest paying in the try state area. * Dish Washer / Food Runner - starting base $8.25 per hour. * Line Prep Cook - starting base $10.25 per hour. * Bartenders - starting base $6.00 per hour + tips. * Servers - starting base $6.00 per hour + tips. All positions have room for wage advancements based on skills and qualifications determined by management. We are located at 301 County Park Road in Avella off Route 50 at the entrance of Cross Creek Lake/County Park. We have indoor/outdoor areas, provide weekly entertainment and are proud to say we get large crowds eating/drinking and enjoying the comfortable open-air atmosphere on our decks, picnic tables and grass areas. We service these areas with both inside and outside bars and wait service. If its HOT, patrons move to the air conditioned inside area. During the winter months our crowds move inside to enjoy great comfort foods, entertainment and good local friends. Hours of operation: Thursday: 4 pm-close - kitchen closes at 10 pm Friday: 11 am-close - kitchen closes at 10 pm Sat-Sun open 7 am for breakfast - open all day to close. Saturday kitchens closes at 10 pm. Sunday we try closing the kitchen at 9 pm. Email resume to: tparis@alexparis.com.
Beauty & Fashionkentlive.news

Couple spend £15k on KFC and serve it at their wedding

A couple who have been crowned Britain's biggest KFC fans have spent £15,000 on the fast food favourite - and even served it to guests at their wedding. Jessica and Elliott Caswell-James, both 30, have eaten KFC every week since sharing a bucket and a cinema trip on their first night out together 12 years ago.
Food & DrinksThe Guardian

Customers flock to UK pubs and restaurants as indoor dining resumes

A rush to drink and eat out at British pubs and restaurants has led to a surge in spending since coronavirus rules were relaxed further on Monday, allowing indoor dining for the first time in months. According to data from Barclaycard, revenues across the hospitality sector jumped 43% this week...