If you’re looking for a TSX stock that’s set to explode, you need to first take a broader approach and look at industries. While one stock is great, what’s really going to practically guarantee growth is an entire industry that’s set to soar. So, I’m going to dig into one of those industries (not e-commerce, electric vehicles, or even cryptocurrency). Then I’ll discuss a stock I would buy today for at chance at 1,000% growth in the next decade.