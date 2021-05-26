Indorama to add PET resin production capacity in Nagpur, India
Indo Rama Synthetics (India) Limited (IRSL), a subsidiary of global petrochemical producer Indorama Ventures Ltd. (IVL; Bangkok, Thailand), will spend up to INR 6 billion ($82 million) upgrading equipment and adding capacity at its manufacturing site in Nagpur, India. The capital expenditure plan includes a new Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) resin manufacturing facility, additional balancing equipment, and a large range of specialty yarns, further strengthening IRSL’s ability to serve clients across the country.www.chemengonline.com