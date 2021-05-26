newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Indorama to add PET resin production capacity in Nagpur, India

chemengonline.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndo Rama Synthetics (India) Limited (IRSL), a subsidiary of global petrochemical producer Indorama Ventures Ltd. (IVL; Bangkok, Thailand), will spend up to INR 6 billion ($82 million) upgrading equipment and adding capacity at its manufacturing site in Nagpur, India. The capital expenditure plan includes a new Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) resin manufacturing facility, additional balancing equipment, and a large range of specialty yarns, further strengthening IRSL’s ability to serve clients across the country.

www.chemengonline.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nagpur#Production Capacity#Manufacturing Plants#Production Company#Power Production#Advanced Manufacturing#Indorama Ventures Ltd#Irsl#Idpipl#Dhunseri Ventures Limited#Combined Pet#Iod#Bechtel Lrb#The Front End Engineering#Lyondellbasell#Nova Chemicals Corp#Jm#Plug Power Lrb#Indo Rama Synthetics#Combine Pet
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Economy
Country
India
News Break
Industry
Country
Thailand
Country
Singapore
News Break
PLC
Country
Netherlands
Related
Marketsbostonnews.net

Dried Meats Market Worth Observing Growth | Cargill, Nassau Foods, SARIA, Nikken Foods

The Latest released survey report on Global Dried Meats Market aims to deliver an in-depth outline regarding the trends and market development scenario to outpace market with relevant strategies. To drive profitable and sustainable growth, Dried Meats manufacturers need to develop strategies to appeal to consumers and leverage technology to enhance end users experience. A wide list of manufacturers are considered in the survey with company profiling of Cargill, BHJ, Nassau Foods, SARIA, Nikken Foods, Knauss Foods, Hormel Foods Corporation, Habbersett, Herbsmith, Ohanyan's, Vital Essentials, Braaitime & Natmade.
BusinessRecycling Today

Stora Enso sells German newsprint mill to Swiss firm

Finland-based Stora Enso says it has signed an agreement to sell its Sachsen Mill located in Eilenburg, Germany, to the Switzerland-based family-owned company Model Group. The mill has an annual production capacity of 310 000 metric tons and makes newsprint and specialty paper based on recovered fiber feedstock. Under the...
AgricultureLas Vegas Herald

Food Processing Equipment Market to See Major Growth by 2026 | Buhler, Alfa Laval, Middleby

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Food Processing Equipment Market Outlook to 2025.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Food Processing Equipment market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Food Processing Equipment Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
Industryjumbonews.co.uk

Hyrdocarbon Resin Market by Top Key players: BASF SE, Lesco Chemical Limited, ExxonMobil Corporation, The DOW Chemical Company, Arakawa Chemical Industries Limited, Eastman Chemical Company, Zeon Corporation, Kolon Industries, Total CrayValley

Global Hyrdocarbon Resin market 2019-2025 in-depth study accumulated to supply latest insights concerning acute options. The report contains different predictions associated with Hyrdocarbon Resin market size, revenue, production, CAGR, consumption, profit margin, price, and different substantial factors. Whereas accentuation the key driving and Hyrdocarbon Resin restraining forces for this market, the report offers trends and developments. It additionally examines the role of the leading Hyrdocarbon Resin market players concerned within the business together with their company summary, monetary outline and SWOT analysis.
Marketsbostonnews.net

Carbon and Energy Software Market Shaping From Growth To Value | Enviance, Enablon, Carbon Clear

Global Carbon and Energy Software Market Research Report with Opportunities and Strategies to Boost Growth- COVID-19 Impact and Recovery is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global Carbon and Energy Software Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are IBM, SAP, Enviance, Enablon, Carbon Clear, Verisae, Schneider Electric, CA Technologies & ACCUVIO.
Marketsloshijosdelamalinche.com

Oil Condition Monitoring Market Analysis, Latest Trends, Share, By Region And Segment Forecast 2021-2026 | Bureau Veritas, SGS, Intertek Group, Shell, Chevron Corporation, Castrol Limited, Unimarine

The Oil Condition Monitoring market report [5 Years Forecast 2021-2026] focuses on the COVID19 Outbreak Impact analysis of key points influencing the growth of the market. The global Oil Condition Monitoring market is expected to surge at a steady CAGR in the coming years, states the latest Report Hive Research report. The report begins with the market summary, Oil Condition Monitoring trade chain structure, former and current market size in conjunction with Oil Condition Monitoring business opportunities in coming back years, an increase in technological innovation, offer demand and lack, numerous drivers and restraining factors pull the industry setting. The study on the market is looked at from the futuristic development perspectiv. The publication offers an insightful take on the historical data of the market and the milestones it has achieved. The report also includes an assessment of current market trends and dynamics, which helps in mapping the trajectory of the global Oil Condition Monitoring market. Analysts have used Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to explain the various elements of the market in absolute detail. Furthermore, it also studies the socio-economic factors, political changes, and environmental norms that are likely to affect the global Oil Condition Monitoring market.
BusinessPosted by
Forbes

India’s Best Supply Chain

Which company runs the best supply in India? My vote would be for Asian Paints. Two adjectives that often describe the most successful supply chains are adaptive and resilient. An adaptive supply chain is one that is able to respond quickly to changes and disruption, and the ensuing changes to demand. A resilient supply chain is built to be able to financially withstand the affects of a significant decline in business or supply chain disruption. For “agile,” think “nimble,” like a half back that can dart left than right in the blink of an eye. For “resilient,” think of a boxer that takes a massive punch and is able to keep fighting.
MarketsSentinel

Rare Earth Permanent Magnetic Materials Market Past Research, Deep Analysis and Present Data With MMC, Hitachi-metals, Yunsheng, Shougang, Zhenghai

The growth of the market is mainly attributed to the consumer goods and electronics industry, where permanent magnets are widely used in various applications including smartphones and personal electronics. The main driver of the market has been the increase in production in the electronics sector. Global Rare Earth Permanent Magnetic...
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

India may add 7 GW of PV in 2021

India added 2,056 MW of solar in the January-February-March period of 2021, a 37% increase over Q4 2020. Installations were up 88% year-on-year, compared to 1,090 MW added in Q1 2020, according to Mercom‘s CY Q1 2021 India Solar Market Update. Cumulative solar installations in India reached 41 GW (35.5...
Industryspglobal.com

Brazil's CBMM boosts ferroniobium capacity to meet tech demand growth: exec

FeNb demand set to grow in auto, renewable energy applications. London — Brazilian niobium and ferroniobium producer CBMM has completed a $555 million expansion of its ferroniobium plant in Araxa, Minas Gerais state in southeast Brazil, which will allow it to increase sales of the ferroalloy to meet growing demand from the global automotive, renewable energy and electronics sectors, a company executive told S&P Global Platts.
Businessrubbernews.com

SI Group, Azelis form distribution pact

SCHENECTADY, N.Y.—Chemical manufacturing company SI Group Inc. has partnered with Antwerp, Belgium-based Azelis Holding S.A. as its distributor for SI's line of lubricant additives. Moving forward, Azelis will be the official distributor for SI's lubricant business, including its Ethanox products, in the Middle East, Europe and Africa, effective immediately. The...
Energy Industryenergyvoice.com

New UK Energy Supply Chain taskforce launched

A new UK Energy Supply Chain (UKESC) taskforce has been established to help companies to transition to a green economy. It will be be co-chaired by Graham Stuart, minister for exports at the department for international trade, Anne-Marie Trevelyan, energy minister, and Stuart Broadley, chief executive of trade association the Energy Industries Council (EIC).
Industrymanometcurrent.com

Cyclohexane Market | Business Opportunities, Covid-19 Impact, Regional Demand, And Top Players Analysis | Huntsman International LLC, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, Sunoco

The Cyclohexane Market report helps to build a strong organization and make better decisions that take the business on the right track. This document is a valuable source of assistance for companies and individuals that offers industry chain structure, business strategies and proposals for new project investments. The report introduces top to bottom assessment of the Cyclohexane industry including empowering technologies, key trends, market drivers, Covid-19 Impact, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, opportunities, future guide, value chain, Top player profiles and strategies. Cyclohexane market analysis report also describes in detail about the manufacturing process, type and applications.
BusinessTire Business

Sailun opens sales/distribution company in Canada

BRAMPTON, Ontario — China's Sailun Group Co. Ltd. has established Sailun Tire Americas (STA), a wholly owned subsidiary, in Brampton to oversee distribution of the Sailun brand in North America. The new company assumes responsibility for Sailun and other Sailun Group brands from Sailun International, which was formed in 2018...
BusinessYNET News

How Israeli startups made a splash in Europe

A new report seeking to create clarity regarding the extent of operations of Israeli startups in the European market shows 912 companies currently operate in 28 countries throughout Europe. Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter. The largest number is active in the UK, with 405 firms employing more than 6,000...
Industrypv-magazine.com

Canadian BIPV module supplier unveils two solar tiles

Canada-based BIPV module supplier Targray has begun distributing two kinds of solar tiles for building-integrated photovoltaics (BIPV) which its claims can be installed with any building’s cladding. The tiles have been developed in South Korea and are currently being manufactured in Asia. “Our manufacturing partner has two factories located in...
Businesschemengonline.com

Eastman to expand capacity for cellulosic filaments at Barcelona site

To serve rapidly growing customer demand, global specialty materials provider Eastman Chemical Co. (Kingsport, Tenn.) is increasing its capacity to produce Naia filament yarn at its Barcelona, S.L., site by 30% by mid-2021 and more than 50% by the end of 2022. “The growing importance of sustainability and circularity as...
Businessdallassun.com

Onward Technologies to raise Rs 70 crore from funds

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 27 (ANI): Niche digital and engineering services company Onward Technologies is raising Rs 70 crore from funds as advised by Convergent Finance LLP. Structured as a subscription to equity shares and warrants priced in accordance with applicable regulations, the investment will result in about 24.78 per...
BusinessThe Daily Star

China, India buying adds support to bullish gold narrative

Gold has snuck back on to the radar screens of investors thanks to increased concern about inflation pressures, but the precious metal also appears to be getting a boost from renewed interest from the top two physical buyers, China and India. Spot gold failed to hold levels above $1,900 an...