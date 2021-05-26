Xbox E3 2021 event teases Starfield and Halo news along with official date

newsbreak-logo
The Xbox and Bethesda E3 2021 event is official, and we know exactly when the newly joined gaming giants plan to share the virtual stage. After keeping us in suspense for a while - long enough for at least one leak to accurately peg both the time and date - Xbox finally announced the event is set for Sunday, June 13 at 10 am PT / 1 pm ET / 6 pm BST. The teaser image for the event prominently features Halo, which strongly indicates that Halo Infinite will have a heavy presence at the event. It also includes what appears to be the same planet from the initial teaser video for Starfield, which indicates we're finally due for an update on Bethesda's sci-fi RPG. We've heard very little solid news on Starfield since it was first announced back at E3 2018, so that should be one to.

