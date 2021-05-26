Cancel
Artist Caia Koopman and Trust Me Vodka Team Up to Make Art Out of Alcohol

By Umesh Agarwal
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s not often that art and alcohol go together, but thanks to up-and-coming American-based vodka company Trust Me, their entire brand is dedicated to showcasing new and aspiring artists. With every 20,000-bottle collection of vodka they produce, Trust Me chooses to highlight a new artist by enlisting them to create the art as the backdrop of their beautiful glass bottles. The brand’s current collection features artist Caia Koopman, a California native whose pop surrealism art leaves audiences in a dream state of mind.

