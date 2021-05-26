newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

The QLV ETF: Quality Makes Low Volatility Even Better

By Tom Lydon
etftrends.com
 5 days ago

Low volatility and quality are two distinct investment factors and while they may intersect in some ETFs, it’s often not by design. On the other hand, the FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund (NYSE: QLV) makes a point to combine reduced volatility and quality stocks, making it a potentially compelling alternative to standard “low vol” funds. After all, it’s possible to have low volatility stocks that don’t qualify as quality fare. Likewise, not all quality stocks are docile names.

www.etftrends.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Technology Stocks#Qlv#Etfs#Market Volatility#Growth Stocks#Market Growth#Potential Investors#Us#Qlv#Etf Research Center#Aapl#Msft#Amzn#Multi Asset Channel#Flexshares Etf#S P#Quality Stocks#Downside Risks#Utilities Stocks#Investing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Apple
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
News Break
Amazon
News Break
ETF
Related
Stocksinvesting.com

2 Dividend ETFs For Passive Income Seekers

In low interest rate environments dividends are important for many long-term investors. Buying dividend stocks and reinvesting them to buy more shares is likely to result in considerable growth in savings. Individuals nearing retirement tend to favor stocks with reliable dividends in their portfolios. Established blue-chip businesses usually pay out...
StocksHerald Tribune

THE RATIONAL INVESTOR: Are those 'Dividend Aristocrats' the ideal investments?

Investors are always looking for stocks that have a solid chance of providing good returns without a significant probability of an irrecoverable loss like a long-term price collapse or outright bankruptcy. In a past column I showed a diversified portfolio of high-quality stocks have the potential to be that. However, many investors require dividends and many high-quality stocks choose to reinvest their profits to grow earnings rather than pay dividends. Thus, for those investors, another possible choice is a diversified portfolio focused on the “Dividend Aristocrats.”
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Coastline Trust Co Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

Coastline Trust Co boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) by 182.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,805 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co owned about 0.07% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF worth $2,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksvia.news

These 6 Companies Have An Estimated High Dividend Yield

Center Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund (CEN), Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN), Penns Woods Bancorp (PWOD) are the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 Center Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund (CEN) 13.17 0.69% 6.73% 2021-05-26 23:51:05. 2 Main...
Stocksdailyforex.com

DAX Index: Trend Stays Bullish as Doubters Grow Nervous

The DAX Index remains in bullish territory and record highs are within shouting distance. Even after this morning’s opening, which saw some selling, traders should look at these results as evidence of profit-taking and little else. Technically, the DAX Index, like many other global equity indices, remains bullish. While some speculators may doubt the validity of the seemingly constant momentum higher in stock indices, the proof, as they say, is in the numbers, and sellers of the German index are no doubt a nervous bunch. The DAX Index traded near a high of 15568.000 on the 25th of May.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Burned by the Stock Market? Consider These 2 ETFs Instead

The last year and a has have been anything but typical on the stock markets. Bear markets, meme stocks, crazy volatility, and high-flying technology stocks may have left your head spinning about what to expect. You might have dumped some of your bank stocks last year only to see them bounce back this year, or loaded up on some speculative tech stock or meme stock only to watch it come back to earth.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Top Dividend Stocks With Yields Over 5%

A stock with a high dividend yield can be enticing, but it's important you ensure the dividend is backed by a steady, even rising, payout and is sustainable to avoid the risk of falling into value traps that high-yield stocks can sometimes turn out to be. High-yield stocks with an established dividend track record and growth catalysts that could drive dividends even higher are best bets, just like the three following stocks that offer yields as high as 5% or more.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

MAI Capital Management Has $867,000 Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksgulfbusiness.com

Why you should consider investing in UAE-listed ETFs

What are the key benefits of investing in locally listed ETFs?. In the past, investing in UAE stock markets meant buying stocks, but now you can buy an index. Exchange traded funds provide investors with a liquid and cost-effective investment tool that offers a balanced and diversified exposure to UAE-listed stocks through a single trade. And it can be traded on the stock market, just like a stock. But an ETF can also be traded in the primary market, and if there isn’t ample demand or supply, an authorised participant (AP) can create or redeem units to satisfy investor’s orders.
Stocksiknowfirst.com

Hedge Fund Stocks Based on Algo Trading: Returns up to 22.87% in 7 Days

This Hedge Fund Stocks Package is designed for investors and analysts who need predictions of the best-performing stocks according to I Know First’s stock market algorithm. It includes 20 stocks with bullish and bearish signals and indicates the best stocks to long and short based on artificial intelligence trading strategies:
Stocksinvesting.com

Week Ahead: Stocks To Rise On Data, Company Profits; USD, Bitcoin At Crossroads

Despite inflation fears, data and soaring company profit margins should propel stocks higher. Ongoing optimism that the economic rebound remains on track pushed most stocks higher on Friday, for at least the third day and for some indices for the fourth straight month, as May trading came to a close. The positive sentiment should linger into the upcoming, holiday-shortened trading week.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Acquired by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 34.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,946 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $2,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the April 29th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
StocksStreet.Com

Bearish Bets: 2 Downgraded Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

Each week Trifecta Stocks identifies names that look bearish and may present interesting investing opportunities on the short side. Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be...
Stocksinvesting.com

The ETF Portfolio Strategist: Winners Across The Board For Global Markets

Beta risk made everyone look brilliant last week. Not a bad way to start a long US holiday weekend. No matter where you turned, markets posted gains the past week, based on our standard 16-fund global opportunity set through today’s close (Friday, May 28). Shares in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSE:ILF) and iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) led the way.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD)

Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,127 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned 0.78% of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 788 Shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV)

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LGLV. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 58,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,989,000 after acquiring an additional 6,136 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 42,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,058,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $699,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 16,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 94,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,872,000 after buying an additional 3,990 shares during the last quarter.