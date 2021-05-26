The QLV ETF: Quality Makes Low Volatility Even Better

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LGLV. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 58,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,989,000 after acquiring an additional 6,136 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 42,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,058,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $699,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 16,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 94,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,872,000 after buying an additional 3,990 shares during the last quarter.