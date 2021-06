In Mt. Hood Forest, Little Crater Lake is a pristine oasis that’s a total hidden treasure. Much like its big sibling, Little Crater Lake is a resplendent, dazzling body of clear, blue water. However, unlike Crater Lake, which is the largest lake in the U.S., Little Crater Lake is just 100 feet wide and 45 feet deep. It’s a natural wonder itself and it is definitely a bucket list must for all Oregon adventurers! The best part? The hike to Little Crater Lake is less than half a mile long, and there’s no fee to access the trailhead or lake, making it one of the most accessible adventures in Oregon!