Seattle Public Schools Board approves reopening plan for fall

In King County, cases of COVID-19 and related hospitalizations have been decreasing, thanks to an increase in vaccinations. Dr. Jeff Duchin, health officer with Public Health — Seattle & King County, reports that there have been 155 new COVID-19 cases daily on average over the past week for the county, which is down 64% from the recent peak. King County, he says, is now at a level of transmission similar to that before the recent fourth wave, but about double the level in late September 2020 before the large fall and winter peak.