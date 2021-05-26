Seattle Public Schools Board approves reopening plan for fall
The school board for the state’s largest school district, Seattle Public Schools, voted to approve a temporary safety plan for fully resuming in-person classes this fall. Some of the proposed changes will include removing daily health screenings for students, staff, and visitors, moving to three feet of social distancing instead of six feet in order to accommodate more students in classrooms, additional staffing, and continuing to require masks.mynorthwest.com