newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astronomy

Scientists Catch Exciting Magnetic Waves in Action in the Sun’s Photosphere

By Queen Mary University of London
scitechdaily.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResearchers have confirmed the existence of magnetic plasma waves, known as Alfvén waves, in the Sun’s photosphere. The study, published in Nature Astronomy, provides new insights into these fascinating waves that were first discovered by the Nobel Prize winning scientist Hannes Alfvén in 1947. The vast potential of these waves...

scitechdaily.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Solar Physics#Excitation#Photosphere#Solar Orbiter#Magnetic Fields#Charged Particles#The Sun#Research Scientists#Nature Astronomy#Italian Space Agency#Asi#Phd#Mhd#School Of Physics#European Space Agency#Magnetic Plasma Waves#Magnetic Flux Tubes#Elusive Waves#Torsional Alfv N Waves#Symmetric Oscillations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Astronomy
News Break
Science
Related
Astronomyscitechdaily.com

Hear the Eerie Sounds of Interstellar Space Captured by NASA’s Voyager

As NASA’s Voyager 1 Surveys Interstellar Space, Its Density Measurements Are Making Waves. In the sparse collection of atoms that fills interstellar space, Voyager 1 has measured a long-lasting series of waves where it previously only detected sporadic bursts. Until recently, every spacecraft in history had made all of its...
Astronomyscitechdaily.com

Exploring 7 Billion Light Years of Space With the Dark Energy Survey – Most Precise Look at the Universe’s Evolution

Dark Energy Survey Releases Most Precise Look at the Universe’s Evolution. First three years of survey data uses observations of 226 million galaxies over ⅛ of the sky. In 29 new scientific papers, the Dark Energy Survey examines the largest-ever maps of galaxy distribution and shapes, extending more than 7 billion light-years across the Universe. The extraordinarily precise analysis, which includes data from the survey’s first three years, contributes to the most powerful test of the current best model of the Universe, the standard cosmological model. However, hints remain from earlier DES data and other experiments that matter in the Universe today is a few percent less clumpy than predicted.
SciencePhys.org

What causes the deep Earth's most mysterious earthquakes?

The cause of Earth's deepest earthquakes has been a mystery to science for more than a century, but a team of Carnegie scientists may have cracked the case. New research published in AGU Advances provides evidence that fluids play a key role in deep-focus earthquakes—which occur between 300 and 700 kilometers below the planet's surface. The research team includes Carnegie scientists Steven Shirey, Lara Wagner, Peter van Keken, and Michael Walter, as well as the University of Alberta's Graham Pearson.
AstronomyPosted by
ScienceAlert

Powerful Magnetic Fields in Space Have Been Seen Bending Black Hole Jets

In a galaxy cluster called Abell 3376, some 600 million light-years from Earth, one galaxy has an active supermassive black hole, gobbling up matter at a furious rate – a process that blasts powerful jets of plasma hundreds of thousands, sometimes even millions, of light-years into intergalactic space. Astronomers have now found that, at a certain distance from the black hole, these jets are being bent at a right angle by powerful intergalactic magnetic fields. That galaxy is called MRC 0600-399, and its jets were already known for their bizarre, bent shape. But this new research supports the idea that this is the...
ScienceCourier News

Sharks use Earth's magnetic field as a GPS, scientists say

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Sharks use the Earth's magnetic field as a sort of natural GPS to navigate journeys that take them great distances across the world's oceans, scientists have found. Researchers said their marine laboratory experiments with a small species of shark confirm long-held speculation that sharks use magnetic...
Astronomyarxiv.org

Spatial variation of periods of ion and neutral waves in a solar magnetic arcade

We present a new insight into the propagation of ion magnetoacoustic and neutral acoustic waves in a magnetic arcade in the lower solar atmosphere. By means of numerical simulations, we aim to: (a) study two-fluid waves propagating in a magnetic arcade embedded in the partially-ionized, lower solar atmosphere; and (b) investigate the impact of the background magnetic field configuration on the observed wave-periods. We consider a 2D approximation of the gravitationally stratified and partially-ionized lower solar atmosphere consisting of ion+electron and neutral fluids that are coupled by ion-neutral collisions. In this model, the convection below the photosphere is responsible for the excitation of ion magnetoacoustic-gravity and neutral acoustic-gravity waves. We find that in the solar photosphere, where ions and neutrals are strongly coupled by collisions, ion magnetoacoustic-gravity and neutral acoustic-gravity waves have periods ranging from 250 s to 350 s. In the chromosphere, where the collisional coupling is weak, the wave characteristics strongly depend on the magnetic field configuration. Above the foot-points of the considered arcade, the plasma is dominated by a vertical magnetic field along which ion magnetoacoustic-gravity waves propagate. These waves exhibit a broad range of periods with the most prominent periods of 180 s, 220 s, and 300 s. Above the main loop of the solar arcade, where mostly horizontal magnetic field lines guide ion magnetoacoustic-gravity waves, the main spectral power reduces to the period of about 180 s and longer wave-periods do not exist. Our results are in agreement with the recent observational data reported by Wiśniewska et al. (2016) and Kayshap et al. (2018).
CakesPosted by
Forbes

Why Food Scientists Are Excited About A Natural Blue Food Dye

Since people tend to eat with their eyes first, the visual appearance of food matters. Food dyes have the ability to transform plain substances into intriguing creations that entice your eyes and encourage you to take a bite. Now, researchers have discovered a new brilliant blue coloring that could be a natural alternative to synthetic dyes.
AstronomyPosted by
94.9 KYSS FM

Video Captures “Large Craft” in the Montana Skies This Week

Are we alone in this great universe? Who's to say? On the one hand, it seems like we would have found some other form of intelligent life by now. And on the other, we have people filming themselves eating Tide Pods and trying to swallow whole containers of cinnamon for viral video challenges - so you have to think there's a better option out there when it comes to smarts.
Sciencethegreatcoursesdaily.com

The Discovery of Magnet and Magnetic Compass

Perhaps the first researchers to conduct extensive studies on magnets were magnetic compass makers themselves. If one tries building a compass, one to understand how magnetism works, how to magnetize needles, etc, then a piece of unmagnetized iron, like a nail, for example, can be magnetized simply by stroking it with a magnet.
AstronomyPosted by
Forbes

How Scientists Used The Last ‘Blood Moon’ To Measure The Moon, Watch A Meteorite Strike And See Earth As An ‘Alien Planet’

For 14 minutes and 30 seconds on May 26, 2021, the only light that reaches the Moon’s surface will have first been filtered by Earth’s atmosphere. For some scientists, that proved a lightbulb moment last time out. The coming full “Flower Moon”—despite also being the year’s biggest “supermoon”—will dim considerably...
AgricultureWashington Post

A scientist’s career in communion with trees

Trees share. Fast-growing birch send nutrients to slower-moving fir trees. In winter, the goods go in reverse. Birch, shorn of their leaves, receive sugars and carbon from evergreens. Mother trees shoot life-giving nutrients in underground networks of mycorrhizal fungi to saplings circling their crowns. And trees share more than food. They send messages, warnings and defensive chemicals to neighbors. They form mutual aid societies across species. But they don’t collaborate indiscriminately. Mother trees recognize their offspring. A tree standing alone in full sun in a clear-cut forest is not a triumphant conqueror, commanding all resources, but a solitary individual, vulnerable to blight and drought. We know these facts thanks to the work of the forest ecologist Suzanne Simard.
AstronomyPosted by
ScienceAlert

Astronomers Witnessed a Star Being Violently 'Spaghettified' by a Black Hole

A spectacularly brilliant flare of light from over 700 million light-years away is turning out to be a gift that keeps on giving. Emitted from the heart of a galaxy, it was the dying electromagnetic scream of a star as it was torn apart and partially devoured by a black hole roughly 5 million times the mass of the Sun – and a new analysis has shown that it underwent the rather aptly named process of 'spaghettification' as it died. Stellar deaths are usually violent affairs, but death by spaghettification is perhaps the most violent of them all. It occurs when a...
AstronomyEurekAlert

Gravitational wave search no hum drum hunt

The hunt for the never before heard "hum" of gravitational waves caused by mysterious neutron stars has just got a lot easier, thanks to an international team of researchers. Gravitational waves have only been detected from black holes and neutron stars colliding, major cosmic events that cause huge bursts that ripple through space and time.
AstronomySilicon Republic

The largest ever map of dark matter has been created by scientists

A new study has given scientists a better understanding of how the universe has changed from its infancy up to today. An international team of scientists has created the largest ever map of dark matter, giving us the most precise look at the universe’s evolution to date. Dark matter makes...
PhysicsScience Daily

Controlling magnetization by surface acoustic waves

Using the circular vibration of surface acoustic waves, a collaborative research group have successfully controlled the magnetization of a ferromagnetic thin film. Their research was published in the journal Nature Communications on May 10, 2021. Essentially, acoustic waves are waves of atomic vibrations in a substance. When the waves propagate...
AstronomyPhys.org

NASA's Roman mission to probe cosmic secrets using exploding stars

NASA's upcoming Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope will see thousands of exploding stars called supernovae across vast stretches of time and space. Using these observations, astronomers aim to shine a light on several cosmic mysteries, providing a window onto the universe's distant past and hazy present. Roman's supernova survey will...
Astronomycampuslately.com

Helium rain and Saturn’s magnetic field

Information gathered during the last orbits of the Cassini spacecraft scanning Saturn reveals a lot about its magnetic field, and with it inside the planet. Based on the behavior of magnetic field data A. Johns Hopkins University His research team has created a new model of Saturn’s interior that can actually be used to simulate Saturn’s dynamo – the forces that create its gravity. The simulations revealed the possible conditions actually needed to create the known magnetic field.