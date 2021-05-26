newsbreak-logo
Michael Pittman sees potential for Jacob Eason to 'shine' with Colts

By Garrett Stepien
247Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Indianapolis Colts traded for a starting quarterback this spring when they acquired Carson Wentz in a deal with the Philadelphia Eagles, but their 2020 NFL Draft pick at the position — former Georgia Bulldogs and Washington Huskies star Jacob Eason — could take a big step entering 2021. Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. explained how Tuesday at OTAs.

