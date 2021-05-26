Man arrested for murder after deceased person found during welfare check

Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

(PORTLAND, Ore.) After a person was found dead near a transient camp in Northeast Portland earlier this week, a suspect has been arrested and accused of their murder, KATU reports.

On Tuesday evening, officers were sent out to Northeast 78th Avenue and Schuyler Street for a welfare check. Upon arriving at the scene, they found a deceased person.

The cause of death and the victim’s identity have not been released, as of Wednesday. Police said an autopsy would be done to determine the cause of death.

Shortly after the incident was reported, officers detained 40-year-old Aaron Christopher and booked him into the Multnomah County Jail. He faces charges of murder and abuse of a corpse.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information regarding the death is asked to contact Portland Police Detectives Jennifer Hertzler at (503) 823-1040 or Rico Beniga at (503) 823-0457.