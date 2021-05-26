ATF: Waldo Heights Apartment fire was intentionally set

Investigators announced Wednesday that a fire at the Waldo Heights Apartments which hurt two people and displaced more than 30 others, was intentionally set.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives national team was activated after the fire last December.

"The joint investigation revealed that the fire was intentionally set on the third floor of the building moments before the fire was reported to authorities," John Ham, ATF’s Kansas City Field Division Public Information Officer said.

The ATF and the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department's Bomb and Arson Unit are now offering a $10,000 reward for any information that can lead to an arrest of the person responsible for starting the fire.

Anyone with information is asked to report it to the Kansas City Tips Hot line at at 816-474-TIPS or contact the ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS.

