NFL

Dallas Cowboys hire ex-Giants coach Ben McAdoo as consultant

Posted by 
 3 days ago

The Dallas Cowboys are bringing former New York Giants head coach Ben McAdoo on board as consultant, NFL Network reported Wednesday.

McAdoo worked on the staff of Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy with the Green Bay Packers from 2006-13, first as tight ends coach and then as quarterbacks coach.

He was named the Giants offensive coordinator in 2014 and became the head coach in 2016 after the team parted ways with longtime coach Tom Coughlin.

McAdoo, 43, was fired late in the 2017 season and had a 13-15 record as a head coach.

McAdoo also has had stints with the New Orleans Saints and San Francisco 49ers. He was the Jacksonville Jaguars quarterbacks coach in 2020.

–Field Level Media

