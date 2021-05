FORT MILL, S.C. — Troopers say a motorcyclist died early Sunday morning after losing control of their vehicle and running off the roadway in York County. Police say the driver of a 2004 Honda CVR 600 R motorcycle was heading south on Pleasant Road near Coltharp Road around 4:30 a.m., when they crossed the center of the roadway and traveled off the left side, hitting a traffic sign and fire hydrant before stopping.