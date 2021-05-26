newsbreak-logo
Killeen Animal Shelter to host free adoption event this weekend

By Anissa Connell
25 News KXXV and KRHD
 3 days ago
The Killeen Animal Shelter is hosting a free adoption event from May 29 to May 30 as it is nearing capacity.

The shelter says fees will be waived for animals that are sterilized, vaccinated and microchipped. Standard rates will apply to other animals.

The shelter has cats and dogs of all ages, breeds and sizes that are in need of their "fur-ever" homes.

Animals available for adoption can be viewed online .

The Killeen Animal Shelter is located at 3118 Commerce Dr. and they're open Monday through Saturday from 9 am to 4 pm and Sunday from 11 am to 4 pm. The shelter is closed on Memorial Day.

Those wanting to volunteer at the shelter can sign up online or by calling 254-526-4455.

