Galva Mayor Rich Volkert Talks Broadband and The Return of the Levitt Amp Galva Concert Series on WKEI

Big things happening in Galva and WKEI spoke with Mayor Rich Volkert about those great things. Following up on Monday’s Galva City Council Meeting, Mayor Volkert talked about Broadband expansion into Galva and how having Broadband access will help many residents while creating more good reasons for people to live in Galva. The Mayor also took the opportunity to praise the return of the Levitt Amp Galva Concert Series set to start this Sunday evening at 6 Pm in Wiley Park. It’s free and will be the first Levitt Amp Galva Concert on the new Stage at Wiley Park. Finally, the Mayor mentioned Galva’s City-wide Clean Up which will take place June 21st to June 26th. Info regarding the Clean Up is listed below…