Northeast Park Pool Set to Open and Park District Director Andrew Dwyer Talks to WKEI

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Unfortunately, those of you who like to swim at the New River Park pool will have to wait until next year. The New River Park pool will remain closed this year due to the shortage of lifeguards. The pool has a maximum capacity of five hundred people which requires ten to twelve lifeguards to operate safely and only three lifeguards signed up. Beckley Parks and Recreation Director Leslie Baker says they will be working alongside the YMCA to get more lifeguards for next year.