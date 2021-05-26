newsbreak-logo
Northeast Park Pool Set to Open and Park District Director Andrew Dwyer Talks to WKEI

By Sean Kernan
illinoisnewsnow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKewanee Park District Director Andrew Dwyer is beginning to lay plans for the future of Kewanee Parks. As Mr Dwyer tells WKEI in this interview from Wake Up Tri-Counties, Mr Dwyer is in the process of looking at ideas for long term planning for the parks. This includes seeking grants from the Rebuild Illinois program which could help bring some new amenities to Kewanee Parks. We spoke with Andrew Dwyer about the future plans as well as the latest Kewanee Parks Board Meeting, last Thursday, and the opening of the Pool at Northeast Park.

