San Jose, CA

How you can help victims of San Jose’s VTA mass shooting

By Nick Preciado
San José Spotlight
San José Spotlight
 3 days ago

One local organization is collecting funds for victims of today’s mass shooting at a VTA light rail yard in downtown San Jose.

Reports of a shooting during a union meeting at the Guadalupe Light Rail Yard at 100 West Younger Avenue came in around 6:30 a.m. Law enforcement confirmed nine people died, including the shooter who’s been identified as VTA employee Samuel Cassidy.

The investigation is still active and is receiving assistance from the San Francisco branch of the FBI. Light rail service is suspended until further notice.

Support victims

Working Partnerships USA is accepting donations in support of the victims and their families. Tax deductible donations can be made through its Union Community Resources program, and will be used to support those affected by the shooting.

Downtown Councilmember Raul Peralez wrote about the donation effort on social media.

“As we continue to receive new information about this morning’s tragic workplace shooting at the Younger Light Rail station, many have asked how to help at this time,” Peralez wrote. “Working Partnerships USA is accepting donations in support of the victims and their families.”

Working Partnerships advises residents to call (408) 809-2122 if they or anyone they know was impacted by the shooting. Donations will be used to support those directly impacted by the tragedy. officials said. All donations are tax deductible.

To make a donation to the fund, click here .

Checks can be mailed to Working Partnerships USA – Union Community Resources
2302 Zanker Rd
San Jose, CA 95131
Please include “UCR – VTA” in the memo line.

Donate blood

The Stanford Blood Center is seeking blood donations to help the victims injured in Wednesday’s mass shooting.

The center said on its website that it’s supporting shooting victims “who have required a significant amount of type O blood, and will continue to do so throughout their recovery.”

“Blood donations will be needed in the coming days to replenish our type O inventory,” the center wrote, “and to ensure we are ready to support the ongoing needs of patients in our community.”

To donate blood, visit one of the center’s three donor locations or search its donor portal for a blood drive near you.

Community leaders are also holding a candlelight vigil tomorrow at 6 p.m. at San Jose City Hall to honor the victims.

Contact Nick Preciado at nicholas@sanjosespotlight.com.

Editor’s Note: Derecka Mehrens, executive director of Working Partnerships USA, serves on San José Spotlight’s Board of Directors.

The post How you can help victims of San Jose's VTA mass shooting appeared first on San José Spotlight .

San José Spotlight

San José Spotlight

San Jose, CA
San José Spotlight is the city's first nonprofit news organization dedicated to independent political and business reporting. Our mission is to change the face of local journalism by building a community-supported newsroom that ignites civic engagement, educates citizens and strengthens our democracy.

 https://sanjosespotlight.com/
