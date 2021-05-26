newsbreak-logo
Cisco: Reduced Complexity in the SOC Improves Enterprise Security

By Terry Sweeney
Dark Reading
 5 days ago

SPONSORED: WATCH NOW -- All it took was a global pandemic and a shift to working from home to expose security operations centers' open secret: Too much software, systems, and data to filter. Dug Song, chief strategy officer of Cisco Secure, makes a strong case for why reducing that complexity is the only tenable way forward for security professionals.

