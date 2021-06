Social media users in India are expressing their fears that Twitter and other platforms might be about to be banned in the country, with many taking to the platform to send out their “last tweet”.Twitter, along with fellow Silicon Valley giants WhatsApp and Instagram, have so far failed to confirm they will comply with new guidelines issued by India’s Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, known as the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) 2021, which is due to come into effect on Wednesday.The guidelines were unveiled on 25 February and impose stricter regulatory measures on social...