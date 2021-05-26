3 newcomers are here to give Dallas shoppers new ways to buy groceries
Three grocery concepts are giving Dallas-area shoppers more ways to get their farm-fresh, farmstead, farm-to-table foods. #farm. One is a newcomer from Florida that's opening a retail store, but will also do e-commerce. Another is a delivery app from a San Francisco-based company that promises to deliver all your groceries for free. A third is a delivery service from Austin that specializes in artisanal fare and is expanding its Dallas footprint.dallas.culturemap.com