3 newcomers are here to give Dallas shoppers new ways to buy groceries

By Teresa Gubbins
CultureMap Dallas
CultureMap Dallas
 3 days ago
Three grocery concepts are giving Dallas-area shoppers more ways to get their farm-fresh, farmstead, farm-to-table foods. #farm. One is a newcomer from Florida that's opening a retail store, but will also do e-commerce. Another is a delivery app from a San Francisco-based company that promises to deliver all your groceries for free. A third is a delivery service from Austin that specializes in artisanal fare and is expanding its Dallas footprint.

CultureMap Dallas is your daily source for local lifestyle news, including where to eat and what to do.

CultureMap Dallas

Glam Dallas wedding takes the cake in this week's 5 hottest headlines

Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines. 1. Glamorous Dallas wedding whisks in fun Hollywood surprise — complete with swear jar. Kristin Sanders and James Hallam had a specific intention for their post-pandemic dream wedding in April 2021: provide an event where friends and family can finally get dressed up again and dance the night away to incredible music. To pull it off, the Dallas couple surprised guests by bringing in a famous band from Los Angeles and re-creating a funny scene from a Hollywood movie, swear jar and all.
CultureMap Dallas

Plano takes off with new No. 1 ranking for best parks in Texas

Plano may be the home of dozens of corporate headquarters, but it’s also the park headquarters of Texas. The Trust for Public Land’s annual ParkScore index, released May 27, ranks Plano’s park system as the 15th best in the U.S. and the best in Texas. The index rates the park systems of the country’s 100 largest cities based on five factors: access, investment, amenities, acreage, and equity.
CultureMap Dallas

Downtown Dallas freeway exit kindof like amusement park ride shutters

The other shoe drops: There's a high-profile freeway ramp in downtown Dallas used by drivers headed for downtown, Uptown, and destinations north that's about to be replaced. The exit ramp that you used to take if you were driving southbound on I-35 and going to Woodall Rodgers is getting closed down. The Texas Department of Transportation is opening a new exit ramp a half mile away.
CultureMap Dallas

These are the 9 best things to do in Dallas this weekend

Although it's full speed ahead for many organizations when it comes to in-person events, theater companies are still taking the slow and steady approach, as the productions premiering this weekend are all either virtual or socially-distanced. Other choices will include comedy from a couple of big names, concerts both classical and country, and a huge soccer match.