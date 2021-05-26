Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Gas Prices Highest in U.S. Since 2014

By Jude Walker
Posted by 
99.9 KTDY
99.9 KTDY
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Memorial Day has traditionally been the unofficial start of summer. Many of us are getting on the roads this weekend to the beach, camp, House of Mouse -- just anywhere but here. If you are road-tripping this weekend, be prepared to pay more at the pumps. (Although, we've kind of...

999ktdy.com
99.9 KTDY

99.9 KTDY

Lafayette, LA
15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 KTDY plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gasoline Prices#Gas Prices#Price Of Oil#U S#U S Prices#U S House Prices#Oil And Gas#House Of Mouse#The Colonial Pipeline#Americans#Regular Gasoline#Gallon#Oil Futures#Trading#Producers#Country#Storage#Negative Territory
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
News Break
Oil Prices
Related
TrafficUS News and World Report

Gas to Hit Highest Memorial Day Weekend Prices in Seven Years, AAA Reports

Gas prices will hit their highest Memorial Day weekend prices in seven years following the Colonial Pipeline shutdown, according to AAA. The auto club reports that the current average price of regular gas is $3.04 per gallon, compared to $1.97 during last year's Memorial Day weekend and the highest price during the holiday serving as the unofficial kick-off to summer since 2014.
Trafficinvesting.com

U.S. Air Conditioning Demand Is Keeping Natural Gas Prices Higher

The above-normal temperatures forecast in the US is keeping Natural Gas prices higher. July month expiry contract is currently trading at $3.085, registered high of 3.149 yesterday which is the highest level in last 3-1/2 months. Weather data agency Maxar is excepting above-normal temperatures in the northern half of the...
Gas Pricepositivelyosceola.com

Memorial Day weekend gas prices most expensive since 2014

Memorial Day weekend’s gas prices are at a seven-year high and will likely impact the 34 million Americans the AAA says will travel by vehicles this weekend. According to AAA, the current average gas price nationally is $3.04 compared to $1.97 last year during the holiday weekend. In Florida, average...
TrafficPosted by
MarketWatch

U.S. oil futures post another finish at the highest since 2018

Oil futures climbed sharply on Wednesday, with U.S. prices at their highest in over two and a half years. Most of oil's rise is "driven by expectations that gasoline inventories will take a hit" in supply data due out Thursday, and "anticipation that Americans, who stayed home last year, will be taking to the road again," said James Williams, energy economist at WTRG Economics. The Energy Information Administration will release its weekly supply report on Thursday, a day later than usual because of Monday's Memorial Day holiday. Oil prices, however, appeared to gain more ground during the session following reports of a fire at a state-owned refinery in Iran. That followed news that the largest warship in Iran’s navy caught fire and sank on Wednesday. The events are "raising the overall risk premium in the Middle East," said Phil Flynn, senior market analyst at The Price Futures Group. "The biggest downside risk is the return of Iranian supply and that looks more unlikely." West Texas Intermediate oil for July delivery climbed $1.11, or 1.6%, to settle at $68.83 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Front-month contract prices ended at their highest since October 2018, FactSet data show.
TrafficMuskogee Daily Phoenix

GasBuddy: Gas prices fall

Oklahoma gas prices have fallen 2.6 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.71/g Monday, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 2,294 stations in Oklahoma. Gas prices in Oklahoma are 5.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.06/g higher than a year ago. According to...
Blount County, TNDaily Times

Gas prices in the state rise

Gas prices in the state increased by 1 cent, AAA said in a press release Monday. The average gas price in Tennessee is $2.88 a gallon, 1 cent higher than last week, 17 cents higher than one month ago and $1.10 higher than this time last year. The national gas price average also increased by 1 cent over the past week to $3.05 a gallon.
Russellville, ARCourier News

Gas prices mostly unchanged

Arkansas gas prices have fallen 0.9 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.75 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 1,826 stations in Arkansas. Gas prices in Russellville averaged $2.75 per gallon as they did a week ago. Prices in Arkansas are 7.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.11/g higher than a year ago.
Trafficwsvaonline.com

Gas prices drop a penny

Virginia gas prices are down ever so slightly, having fallen about a cent in the past week, averaging $2.93/g today, according to GasBuddy. The valley continues to do slightly better than that with most stations in the $2.80’s. The national average remains over 3.00 a gallon and actually pushed up a penny in the past week, making it four straight weeks now that the national average has been above the 3-dollar mark.
Traffickoze.com

Gas prices continue to climb

Idaho gasoline prices continue to climb and the American Automobile Association says drivers should expect that trend to continue. Triple-A notes the price of crude oil is currently at $69 per barrel, the highest in the last 2 ½ years. Crude oil makes up half the price of finished gasoline, and if the trend of higher crude prices continues, gas prices will likely follow.
Georgia Stateaccesswdun.com

AAA: Georgia gas prices down a bit, Gainesville prices among highest in the state

While Georgia gasoline prices dropped a bit over the past week, they are still well above what they were a year ago. AAA-The Auto Club South said in its weekly fuel price report that Georgia motorists are paying an average price of $2.91 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline, which is two cents less than a week ago, but 22 cents more than last month and $1.16 more than this time last year. The agency said gasoline prices for this Memorial Day are higher than they have been for the last seven years.
Appleton, WIwhby.com

Gas prices hold steady

Gas prices hold steady heading into the summer driving season. GasBuddy.Com reports the average for regular unleaded dropped half-a-cent in the Appleton area last week to $2.76 a gallon. The average in Green Bay was unchanged at $2.82. We are still paying a dollar more for gas now than a year ago.
Trafficlootpress.com

National gas price average increases as summer driving season starts

(LOOTPRESS) – Since Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has increased by two cents to $3.07. In its latest weekly report, new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed that gas demand dropped from 9.15 million b/d to 8.48 million b/d, while total domestic gas stocks increased by 7 million bbl to 241 million bbl. Typically, lower gas demand amid growing stocks would help push pump prices down, but the increasing price of crude has pushed prices up instead.
Trafficdailyforex.com

Oil Prices Drop on Gas Stockpiles Surge and Low Demand

Oil prices fell yesterday due to a surge in gasoline inventories coupled with relatively insufficient demand, giving up part of the previous session's gains. Brent crude oil futures remained steady at the end of the last session, closing at the 72.22 level after rising by 1.02% in the previous session. West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil futures dropped by 0.13%, closing the session at the 69.96 level after advancing by 1.18% in the previous session.
Toledo, OHohionewstime.com

Toledo Gas Prices | wtol.com

Toledo, Ohio — Gasoline prices in Toledo have risen 12.2 cents per gallon over the past week, averaging $ 2.96. The numbers are from Gas Buddy’s daily survey of 315 stations in the city. Prices are 24.2 cents higher than a month ago and $ 1.04 higher than a year ago.