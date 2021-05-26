Homecare Trend: A Wise Life Sciences Consulting Choice or Failed Attempt?

New Solution Empowers Customers to Address Pricing Pressures and Streamline Order-to-Cash Process While Driving Topline Revenue. Model N, Inc., the leader in cloud revenue management solutions, announced the availability of a new Deal Management solution as part of the Model N Revenue Cloud for Life Sciences. Deal Management connects field sales professionals with operations teams to support the execution and management of the order-to-cash process. Its capabilities enable more effective management of upfront pricing, pricing “tiers” and off-invoice discounts, while providing data, information and analytics that empower field sales teams to foster deeper and more profitable relationships with healthcare providers, integrated delivery networks (IDNs) and group purchasing organizations (GPOs).