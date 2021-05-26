Homecare Trend: A Wise Life Sciences Consulting Choice or Failed Attempt?

Home health nursing has always been a vital part of our healthcare system. During the pandemic, home health visits soared as patients were trying to find ways to avoid coming into the hospitals that were saturated with COVID patients. COVID-19 has accelerated the adoption of home-based care services where more non-emergent patients received treatment via telehealth and home visits than in facilities. The home health sector is anticipated to create over 4 million jobs by 2027 as the population ages and the dynamics of how healthcare is delivered changes and moves towards a more efficient system.