newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Mailbag: Will the Ravens Trade for Julio Jones

baltimorenews.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDowning: I'm guessing this is a question in nearly every other team's Mailbag this week. This is one of the biggest stories in the NFL right now, and of course any team would love to have a future Hall of Famer like Julio Jones on their roster. But things are never that simple. Jones has three years remaining on his contract and carries a salary cap hit north of $20 million this year. The Ravens don't have to the cap space to make that work, unless they were to do some serious restructuring or moving of players.

www.baltimorenews.net
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julio Jones
Person
Shaun Wade
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Falcons#Ravens Trade#Trystan Colon#Ohio State#This Week#Backup Quarterback#Rookie Ben Cleveland#Versus Watkins#Rookie Minicamp Practices#Famer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLsteelcityunderground.com

Plays of the Year: Alex Highsmith snags his first career interception

Steel City Underground presents “Plays of the Year” featuring the top runs, catches, hits and everything else in-between from the Pittsburgh Steelers 2020 season. Following the aftermath of COVID rescheduling shifting the Steelers vs. Ravens Week 7 game to Week 8, a lot of critics were eyeing the 6-0 Steelers falling for the first time during the 2020 season with a trip to Baltimore.
NFLUSA Today

Ar'Darius Washington has the potential to be the Ravens' next UDFA star

The Baltimore Ravens were able to secure a solid undrafted free agent class in 2021 after having a good draft. Baltimore has been fantastic at finding undrafted gems over the course of their franchise history, and they will try to find a couple of quality players in their most recent batch of overlooked prospects.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Atlanta Falcons: Not promoting Julio Jones is a sign he won’t be back

Could the Atlanta Falcons be preparing the fan base for the departure of Julio Jones? It sure seems like it. Like they do every season, the Atlanta Falcons have created new digital products to download for fans to keep on their electronic devices featuring the team’s best players. The problem is future Hall of Fame wide receiver Julio Jones is nowhere to be found on any of them.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Former NFL Exec Floats Potential Destination For Julio Jones

Julio Jones has been at the forefront of potential trade rumors all off-season. One former NFL executive has one ideal landing spot in mind if such a blockbuster trade takes place. Mike Tannenbaum thinks the New England Patriots could be in play for Jones next month. Why then? The Atlanta...
NFLatozsportsnashville.com

Why it’s time for Titans fans to put the Julio Jones dream to bed

It is no secret that the Atlanta Falcons have been shopping their superstar wide receiver Julio Jones. Peter King was the first to speculate the Falcons’ pass catchers this offseason, this news naturally sent Titans fans into an absolute frenzy after King listed the Titans as potential suitors for the 32-year-old.
NFLThe Falcoholic

The Falcoholic’s annual NFL schedule roundtable

All that’s left to determine now is the roster. The Falcons have gone through an offseason where they’ve turned over their front office and coaching staff, made a bunch of significant changes to the team, and now have their 2021 schedule in hand. As always, our staff reacted to the...
NFLchatsports.com

Atlanta Falcons aren’t going to pay Julio Jones & Calvin Ridley

Oct 25, 2020; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (11) makes a catch against the Detroit Lions during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports. While no Atlanta Falcons fan wants to see a top wide receiver go, the truth is that...
NFLPosted by
NESN

Patriots Mailbag: Does Julio Jones Make Sense As Wideout Addition?

It was a shallow draft class, and the Patriots have limited spots on their 90-man roster, but it’s still shocking that New England has only signed one undrafted free agent. The Patriots did finally add Michigan kicker Quinn Nordin on Wednesday. They still have six open spots on their roster, and Patriots fans are wondering how head coach Bill Belichick will fill them.
NFLbehindthesteelcurtain.com

Stock Report: How the Steelers 2021 matchups changed based on the schedule

The Pittsburgh Steelers 2021 opponents were known for years all except three matchups. Once the season ended in 2020, the Steelers had their 16 home and away matchup’s determined. After the NFL announced the 17th game and the criteria, the Steelers also knew that they would be hosting the Seattle Seahawks season.
NFLchatsports.com

Ravens: The Rashod Bateman hype train has officially left the station

Ravens, Rashod Bateman Mandatory Credit: Mitchell Layton-USA TODAY Sports. The Baltimore Ravens kicked off their rookie minicamp this past Friday. And one of the early standouts from this weekend’s practices has been first-round pick Rashod Bateman. Bateman has quickly made a strong first impression impressing coaches, teammates, and media alike....
NFLchatsports.com

Ravens: Top 4 fantasy players for Baltimore in 2021

Ravens (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images) In 2020, the Baltimore Ravens had to fight for a playoff spot. In a season that was ravaged by injuries and players testing positive for COVID-19, the team ended the regular season on a good note. In fantasy football, however, it does not matter...
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

Top Dynasty WR Rankings for the 2021 NFL season

As dynasty fantasy football drafts continue to run as we move closer to the NFL season, here are the top 10 dynasty WR rankings for 2021. As dynasty fantasy football drafts continue to fire up for the 2021 season, differentiating between the elite players at each position can come down to the slimmest of margins. While factors such as age, production, and the supporting cast all play their part, we are here to help you disentangle all of that and make an informed decision. Here are the top 10 dynasty WR rankings for the 2021 season.
NFLPosted by
247Sports

New Ravens FB/TE Ben Mason misses rookie minicamp with interesting injury

New Baltimore Ravens fullback/tight end Ben Mason has had an interesting start to his professional career. A fifth-round pick out of Michigan in the 2021 NFL Draft, Mason missed the second day of rookie minicamp today because he worked so hard yesterday that he "tore the skin off the bottom of his feet," according to Ravens reporter Ryan Mink.
NFLfantasyguru.com

Ravens | Rashod Bateman draws praise

Baltimore Ravens WR Rashod Bateman’s showing in the team’s rookie minicamp so far drew praise from head coach John Harbaugh on Saturday, May 15. ‘Impressions are very positive,’ Harbaugh said during a news conference. ‘He’s a no-nonsense guy, has a nice demeanor about him. He’s a quick learner. He’s everything we thought he would be in terms of the athleticism, the skillset. That’s usually the case, but not always the case. What you see is not always what you get. You don’t know until you get them out there, in really the first rookie minicamp. And I would say that he is as advertised from a talent standpoint.’
Coffeyville, KSkggfradio.com

Red Ravens Shut Out At Garden City

The offense just wasn't there for the Red Ravens football team on Saturday, being shut out by Garden City 20-0. Coffeyville only mustered 177 yards of total offense on the day. Starting quarterback Kolbe Langhi struggled to put the ball in the hands of his receivers early on, and was swapped out for backup Nick Arvay in the second quarter. Both quarterbacks combined for 11-of-31 passing, gathering just 87 yards and 2 interceptions. The running game wasn't necessarily there either, with eight different rushers picking up 75 yards total. The Ravens' one opportunity to score, a 44-yard field goal attempt by Skylar Seagraves late in the first quarter, was blocked by the Broncbusters.
NFLchatsports.com

Ravens HC Harbaugh Praises Rashod Bateman: Rookie WR 'Is as Advertised'

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said Saturday he was impressed with the performance of wide receiver Rashod Bateman during the team's rookie minicamp. Harbaugh told reporters Bateman, the No. 27 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, lived up to their initial expectations after a standout collegiate career at the University of Minnesota: