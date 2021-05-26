Mailbag: Will the Ravens Trade for Julio Jones

Baltimore Ravens WR Rashod Bateman’s showing in the team’s rookie minicamp so far drew praise from head coach John Harbaugh on Saturday, May 15. ‘Impressions are very positive,’ Harbaugh said during a news conference. ‘He’s a no-nonsense guy, has a nice demeanor about him. He’s a quick learner. He’s everything we thought he would be in terms of the athleticism, the skillset. That’s usually the case, but not always the case. What you see is not always what you get. You don’t know until you get them out there, in really the first rookie minicamp. And I would say that he is as advertised from a talent standpoint.’