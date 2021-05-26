Cancel
Pasco, WA

Here’s now Columbia Cup Will Work for Fans–Details

By John McKay
 13 days ago
Thanks to information provided by the Tri-City Water Follies Organization, and information from our news partner KNDU-NBC TV, here's how the 2021 Boat Races and events will go down. Now do remember, some of these limitations could change come July 1, when WA state is supposed to "fully open up"...

Pasco WA
