MILL HALL, PA – It was a high school baseball game with a little bit of everything: good plays, bad plays, an umpire’s call reversed, clutch hitting and more. And after Central Mountain and Hollidaysburg battled through eight innings at Mill Hall Community Park on Thursday, the Wildcats pulled out a 6-5 win. The victory likely all but clinched for CM the top seed in the District 6 Class 5A playoffs later this month. And the game was likely a preview of that upcoming D-6 final between the same two teams.