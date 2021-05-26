newsbreak-logo
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Are Reportedly 'Excited' to See Where Their Relationship Goes

By Allison Schonter
Popculture
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than a decade after they called off their relationship, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are rekindling their romance, though they are taking things slow. As photos continue to emerge of the pair enjoying some quality time with one another following Lopez's split from Alex Rodriguez, a source close to the couple confirmed they are dating and are looking forward to seeing what comes next for them.

