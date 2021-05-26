Bloomberg: Apple AirTag in a chic Hermès leather holster, is a major leap forward

Apple in April introduced AirTag, which Bloomberg calls “a major leap forward,” is a small and elegantly designed accessory that helps keep track of and find the items that matter most with Apple’s Find My app. Whether attached to a handbag, keys, backpack, or other items, AirTag taps into the vast, global Find My network and can help locate a lost item, all while keeping location data private and anonymous with end-to-end encryption. AirTag can be purchased in one and four packs for just $29 and $99, respectively.