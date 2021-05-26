newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Bloomberg: Apple AirTag in a chic Hermès leather holster, is a major leap forward

By Yankee Doodle
Macdaily News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple in April introduced AirTag, which Bloomberg calls “a major leap forward,” is a small and elegantly designed accessory that helps keep track of and find the items that matter most with Apple’s Find My app. Whether attached to a handbag, keys, backpack, or other items, AirTag taps into the vast, global Find My network and can help locate a lost item, all while keeping location data private and anonymous with end-to-end encryption. AirTag can be purchased in one and four packs for just $29 and $99, respectively.

macdailynews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Luggage#Stylish Accessory#Handbag#Iphone Owners#Bloomberg#Herm S Leather#Nearby Apple Devices#Tile#Keys#Objects#Airtag Taps#End To End Encryption#Tech#Stolen#Buh Bye
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Iphone
News Break
Apple
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
News Break
Bluetooth
Related
NFLMacdaily News

Apple AirTag can be used to trigger Shortcuts automations

Apple’s AirTag can be used as an NFC tag to trigger any automation you desire using the Shortcuts app. Dutch site iCulture discovered it’s possible to use the accessory as an NFC tag for HomeKit automation or a shortcut on your iPhone. AirTag is a small accessory that helps keep...
TechnologyMacdaily News

Marques Brownlee: Apple’s new M1 iPad Pro is ‘a massive performance leap forward’

Marques Brownlee reviews Apple’s new M1-powered iPad Pro — the fastest device of its kind. The 12.9-inch iPad Pro features a new Liquid Retina XDR display that brings extreme dynamic range to iPad Pro, offering a stunning visual experience with more true-to-life details to the most demanding HDR workflows. Cellular models with 5G deliver even faster wireless connectivity when on the go, Thunderbolt support opens up a massive ecosystem of high-performance accessories, and an all-new Ultra Wide front camera enables Center Stage, a new experience for video calls that automatically keeps users perfectly framed in the shot.
NFLPhone Arena

Apple AirTags review: the good, the bad, and the tiny

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. After about a couple of years of rumors, the Apple AirTags are finally here — a tracking device out to compete with Tile. And when I say “compete”, I mean kind of obliterate since...
Computers9to5Mac

Bloomberg: Apple prepares revamped MacBook Air with M1 successor

With the success of the 2020 M1 MacBook Air, Apple is readying itself to launch a revamped MacBook Air with an even faster chip. According to Bloomberg, a redesigned MacBook Pro is expected to debut as soon as early this summer “followed by a revamped MacBook Air.”. “For a redesigned,...
NFLDaily Republic

Tech review: Apple AirTags are here. Were they worth the wait?

Last week, Apple finally released AirTags, which are small devices to help you find things, much like the Tile Bluetooth locator I have on my keychain. I say Apple “finally” released AirTags because they’ve been rumored for years. Heck, the box for the keychain fob Apple sells to hold the AirTag has a 2019 copyright date on it.
NFLCNET

Apple AirTags: 7 tips to help you master Apple's Tile-like tracker

In April, arguably the biggest announcement made by Apple was about the smallest device we've seen from the iPhone-maker in a long time: the AirTag. The company also announced a new Apple TV 4K, new iPad Pro models, colorful new iMacs and a purple iPhone. Apple's new Tile-like trackers can...
Technologyidropnews.com

How to Reset an Apple AirTag | Two Easy Methods to Reset Your AirTags

Apple’s new AirTags quickly became everyone’s go-to choice when it comes to tracking your keys, bags, and even your pets. It’s an awesome accessory to have, and that overall is entirely personal. Once you pair an AirTag with your Apple ID, no one can just pair it and start using it for themselves.
Technologypetapixel.com

Apple Planning Major Redesign, Upgrade of Entire Mac Line: Report

Even though Apple’s new M1 computers are still quite new, the company is reportedly poised to release even newer versions of both its laptop and desktop lines that feature new processors, significantly upgraded specifications, new designs, and more connectivity starting as early as this summer. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman — who...
Electronicsmobilesyrup.com

Apple reportedly working on fully wireless ‘Beats Studio Earbuds’

A new batch of leaked renders suggests Apple is on the verge of releasing a new set of fully wireless earbuds called the ‘Beats Studio Earbuds.’. The renders were found in the code of the latest iOS and tvOS beta builds. They display a pair of tiny buds that come in white, red and black colour schemes. The leaked Buds’ included charging case also looks reminiscent of the AirPods Pro case.
NFLPosted by
The Independent

AirTags review: Apple’s new iPhone-powered tracker passes every test – apart from one

The newest Apple product has just landed. It’s a tiny, cute tracker device that works in a remarkable way. It’s called AirTag and it is designed to stop you from losing your keys, spectacles, backpack luggage, basically whatever you attach it to. I’ve been using a handful or AirTags since just after Apple revealed them, and they have passed very test I set them (apart from one).The design is certainly eye-catching: it’s circular, a little over an inch in diameter and is shiny and white, like a large Softmint, though don’t get carried away, it’s not edible. It’s lightweight, just 11...