Hyatt Loves Local…and the Why, Where, How and Who of Ecotourism Today
It’s a trend with many names and faces. From all-encompassing “ecotourism” to the holistic cadence of “regenerative travel,” and the localized “community-based tourism,” to the umbrella of “ethical travel.” Whatever you want to call it, it’s not just a trend but a practice that has steadily evolved from the mere mention of carbon offsets to an ingrained component of the travel and hospitality industries. Hyatt Loves Local.www.smartmeetings.com