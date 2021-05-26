Outreach Teen & Family Services
For many children, summer can be fun in the sun, a time to relax and enjoy those lazy days. But for others, summer may be very stressful. During the school year, days are structured with learning and physical activity. Children also have a community of friends to interact with each day. However, once summer break begins, those structured days can turn into late nights, junk food and isolation. Those three things can have a big impact on a child’s mental health. Good nutrition and mentally stimulating activities will keep children motivated, happy and mentally healthy.lebomag.com