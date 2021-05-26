Outreach Teen & Family Services

Fredrick is the owner of Insight Treatment programs and Christina Sieren who is an LCSW are both based in Santa Clarita and talk about family dynamics. It is important to understand that when your teen is struggling with mental health or substance abuse the first step for you as a parent is to acknowledge that it might stem from your own behaviors. Fredrick thinks it has a much better positive effect on the kids to not think they are the only one that is broken.