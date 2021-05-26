newsbreak-logo
Forgot How to Pack a Bag? This Video is for You

Returning to in-person meetings may mean brushing up on your packing skills again. We asked professional packer Annslie Bigbee to demonstrate the innovative "burrito method" using new Briggs & Riley domestic carry-on expandable spinner. "Our recently redesigned Sympatico collection is sleek, resilient and tech-friendly and offers an unmatched traveling experience," says Georgene Rada, vice president of product design for Briggs & Riley. "This domestic carry-on expandable spinner features our patented CX-expansion-compression technology, which allows travelers to expand the bag to pack and compress it back down to its original size for travel, providing up to 22 percent more space. This makes packing for a bleisure trip headache-free as you can easily organize your business and poolside attire together in one carry-on bag!"

