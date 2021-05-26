newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
West Chester Township, OH

Death penalty trial in 4 West Chester homicides continued until fall 2022

By Lauren Pack
Journal-News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe trial for a man accused of killing four family members in a West Chester Twp. apartment in 2019 had his trial delayed by another year on Wednesday. Last month, a request to continue the October 2021 trial for Gurpreet Singh was denied by Butler County Common Pleas Judge Greg Howard, but increased COVID-19 concerns in the defendant’s native county of India caused Howard to move the trial by another year to Oct. 3, 2022.

www.journal-news.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
West Chester Township, OH
Government
West Chester Township, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
West Chester Township, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Continuance#Mental Health#Trial Court#County Court#Suspect Due In Court#Howard County#West Chester Homicides#West Chester Twp#Aggravated Murder#Court Records#January#Man#Gunshot Wounds#October#Apartment#Marriage#Mr Singh#Faces
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Death Penalty
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Country
India
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
West Chester Township, OHWLWT 5

1 dead in West Chester house fire

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — One person is dead following an overnight fire at a West Chester home. It happened around 4 a.m. Friday in the 6900 block of Forestview Court. Firefighters on scene said one person was found dead inside of the home. An autopsy is scheduled. The fire...
West Chester Township, OHJournal-News

1 dead in early-morning West Chester fire

A man has died after a fire early this morning in West Chester Twp. Township spokeswoman Barb Wilson said emergency crews responded to a fire at about 4 a.m. Friday at a single-family home in the 6900 block of Forest View Court. The Butler County coroner was called, and one...
Butler County, OHJournal-News

OVI checkpoint planned tonight in Butler County

The Butler County OVI Task Force will conduct an OVI Checkpoint Friday night in West Chester Twp. The checkpoint will begin at 8:15 p.m. and end no later than midnight. ExploreBond set for Hamilton woman accused of killing pedestrian in OVI crash near her home. The location is on Tylersville...
West Chester Township, OHJournal-News

Officials: West Chester Police Department healing after accusations, departures

A year ago, the West Chester Twp. Police Department was rocked with controversy over top management discord, but officials say the organization is healing. Captains Jamie Hensley and Joe Gutman lodged complaints against Chief Joel Herzog, accusing him of making sexist and racial remarks, favoritism and retaliation. Some other officers also came forward with complaints after the two captains filed theirs.
Cincinnati, OHFox 19

OSP: I-75 shooting in West Chester an isolated incident

WEST CHESTER TWP., Ohio (FOX19) - The shooting of a male on Interstate 75 in the northern Cincinnati suburbs last weekend remains under investigation nearly a week later without any arrests or suspects being announced. The shooting is an isolated incident, and the community is not at risk, a spokeswoman...
Ohio StateFox 19

1 person shot on I-75 in West Chester

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting on I-75 south between Cincinnati-Dayton Road and the Union Center Boulevard Exits in West Chester Sunday, Ohio State Highway Patrol said. A 911 call around 3:15 a.m. said an 18-year-old was shot on the highway...
Ohio StateJournal-News

One injured in overnight West Chester shooting on I-75

One person was injured after a shooting off the Union Centre Boulevard exit of I-75, the Ohio State Highway Patrol reported. The shooting occurred just before 3:15 a.m. this morning. ExploreArea restaurateur gives ‘thanks’ to local police, fire departments. Initial reports show that the victim was traveling south on I-75...
Ohio StateWKRC

I-75 South shut down for several hours after West Chester shooting

WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WKRC) - Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a shooting on I-75 South early Sunday morning. Officers received a call about a person who had been shot on the highway between Union Centre Boulevard and Cincinnati-Dayton Road around 3 a.m. Another vehicle had pulled alongside the person's...
Ohio StateWLWT 5

Police: 1 injured after shooting along I-75 in Butler County

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Police are investigating after a person was shot inside their car while driving along I-75 in Butler County Sunday. Around 3:11 a.m., the Ohio State Highway Patrol got a 911 call saying a victim of a shooting was found off of the Union Center Boulevard exit of I-75.