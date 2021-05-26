Death penalty trial in 4 West Chester homicides continued until fall 2022

The trial for a man accused of killing four family members in a West Chester Twp. apartment in 2019 had his trial delayed by another year on Wednesday. Last month, a request to continue the October 2021 trial for Gurpreet Singh was denied by Butler County Common Pleas Judge Greg Howard, but increased COVID-19 concerns in the defendant’s native county of India caused Howard to move the trial by another year to Oct. 3, 2022.