First announced by Netflix in May of last year, the streamer has revealed the first official photos from The School for Good and Evil, the new fantasy film from director Paul Feig. Based on the bestselling book series by Soman Chainani, the film will star Charlize Theron and Kerry Washington, both of whom are featured in the photos below. Feig directed the film from a script by David Magee (Life of Pi, Mary Poppins Returns, Finding Neverland) and Laura Solon (Office Christmas Party, Let It Snow) based on the first of six in The School for Good and Evil series (which have sold over 2.5 million copies and been translated into 30 languages across six continents). Check out the photos below!