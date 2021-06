In addition, Austria has also declared the United Kingdom called a “virus mutation zone”, which means that, as in Brazil, India and the Republic of South Africa, entry into the country is subject to very strict conditions. Basically, only Austrian citizens working there or residing in Austria can enter, but they can also take the negative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test that even those who have been vaccinated and who are recovering from the disease are needed. Moreover, in their case, the obligation to quarantine also remains in effect.