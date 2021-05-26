newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Texans could soon pay less out-of-pocket for insulin

By Destinee Patterson
KSLA
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTexas (KSLA) - A bill to cap out-of-pocket costs for insulin has made its way to Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s desk. SB827 plans to cap copays for insured diabetics at $25 per 30-day supply of insulin. From 2014 to 2019, the average cash price per unit of insulin rose 47%,...

www.ksla.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#Insulin#Out Of Pocket Costs#Uninsured People#Sb827#Ksla News#Insured Diabetics#Copays#Goodrx#30 Day Supply#Governor#Unit#Leaves
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Diabetes
News Break
Politics
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
InsuranceNewsNet

Sen. King Pushes to Lower Deductibles & Out-of-Pocket Expenses, Easing Costly Burdens of Healthcare

Targeted News Service (Press Releases) U.S. Senator Angus King (I-Maine) joined 19 Senate colleagues in urging. to provide stronger federal assistance to reduce deductibles and out-of-pocket health care expenses for American families. In addition, the Senators asked for support for a long-term investment in premium assistance and closing the Medicaid coverage gap for low-income families in states that haven't expanded Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act (ACA).
Medical & Biotechneurologyadvisor.com

Link Between Drug Prices, and Out-of-Pocket Spending Explored

HealthDay News — Although there is no correlation for changes in out-of-pocket spending with changes in list or net drug prices overall, for patients who pay deductibles or coinsurance, out-of-pocket spending increases when list drug prices increase, according to a study published online May 4 in JAMA Network Open. Benjamin...
HealthBryan College Station Eagle

Texas Legislature moves to give moms on Medicaid six months of health coverage after birth

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The Texas Legislature passed on Friday a bill that would ensure mothers on Medicaid have health coverage for six months postpartum — a measure intended to reduce the state’s maternal mortality rate, and offer a lifeline to moms grappling with postpartum depression or other health complications in the half-year after giving birth.
Kalispell, MTHungry Horse News

KRH nurses say they could soon strike

Kalispell Regional Healthcare/Logan Health nurses affiliated with the Service Employees International Union Healthcare 1199NW have voted to authorize a three-day unfair labor practice strike "if hospital management continues to refuse to bargain in good faith," according to a press release issued Wednesday morning. “Management has said they take an enormous...
Public Healthkhn.org

Viewpoints: US Health Care Needs Ransomware Protection; Bill 3752 Provides Texans Affordable Healthcare

Editorial pages tackle these public health topics. The hack that shut down the Colonial Pipeline has most Americans worried about threats to the nation's computer network. According to a recent survey by Rasmussen Reports, 85 percent of Americans are at least "somewhat concerned" about the safety of the nation's computer infrastructure.Their concerns are not idle ones—they exist across vital sectors of the economy. Over the last decade, the health care industry has become increasingly vulnerable to ransomware attacks like the one we've just been through in the energy sector. Experts have been raising the alarm but thus far their warning cries have not received the attention they deserve. (Peter Roff, 5/26)
CancerUS News and World Report

Out-of-Pocket Costs Delay Cancer Follow-Up Care, Even for the Insured

FRIDAY, May 28, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- About 1 in 10 U.S. cancer survivors delays follow-up care because they can't afford associated medical bills, even if they're insured. That's the conclusion from an analysis of data from more than 5,400 survivors of various cancers. Most were insured, college-educated and had annual incomes above the national average. Their average age was 67, and most were female and white.
Health ServicesPosted by
TheStreet

ConcertoCare Named Direct Contracting Entity By Center For Medicare & Medicaid Innovation

NEW YORK, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ConcertoCare, the leading risk-bearing in-home primary care provider for seniors, was named a Direct Contracting Entity (DCE) by the Center for Medicare & Medicaid Innovation (Innovation Center). As a DCE, ConcertoCare (listed as Perfect Health by CMMI, dba ConcertoCare) will now be able to offer its world-class care solution to Medicare patients who would benefit from advanced primary care in the home.
Congress & Courtsthemountvernongrapevine.com

Brown, Murray Reintroduce Legislation To Expand Primary Care Access For Women And Children

WASHINGTON, DC – May 26, 2021 – Today, U.S. Sens. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) and Patty Murray (D-WA) reintroduced the Ensuring Access to Primary Care for Women & Children Act, legislation to help ensure individuals and families can continue to see primary care providers who best meet their needs, by reinstating the alignment of Medicaid payments with Medicare payments for two more years and during any public health emergency, including the current COVID-19 pandemic. The legislation would also expand the alignment in payments to include certain providers who are especially important to women’s health, including: obstetricians and gynecologists, nurse practitioners, certified nurse-midwives, and physician assistants.
Healthcommonwealthfund.org

What Is Your State Doing to Affect Access to Adequate Health Insurance?

Notes: Section 1332 of the ACA authorizes states to apply to waive specified provisions of the health law to facilitate state-specific programs for improving coverage. If a state's "innovation waiver" program is forecast to reduce federal spending, the state is entitled to have these savings passed through to it for purposes of implementing the program. The states identified in this table have secured, or are seeking, approval for innovation waivers that use these federal "pass-through" funds to partially finance the state's reinsurance program.
TravelNews-Topic

Consider which Medicare options travel well

I retired effective May 1, and now my wife and I are going to travel the U.S. in the new Winnebago that is sitting in our driveway. I am an insulin-dependent diabetic and will need easy access to a pharmacy while traveling. I am concerned that with COVID-19 it will not be easy to receive care.
HealthAOL Corp

Deducting Health Insurance Premiums If You're Self-Employed

If you are self-employed, you may be eligible to deduct premiums that you pay for medical, dental and qualifying long-term care insurance coverage for yourself, your spouse and your dependents. This health insurance write-off is entered on page 1 of Form 1040, which means you benefit whether or not you...
Healththedailyinsurancenews.com

Premium for health insurance coverage will increase with age

I need to get health insurance for my parents who are 53 and 60 years old. But when I saw the rewards and policy reviews, I was confused as to which one to choose. Some insurance companies only charge £10,000-15,000 for a coverage of £5 lakh while others charge £30,000-40,000.
Illinois StateEffingham Radio

Illinois Elected Officials Increase Access To Care For Cancer Patients

Statement from American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACS CAN) Government Relations Director Shana Crews. “This week, the Illinois Senate passed legislation that will improve access to care for cancer patients by making out-of-pocket costs more predictable and expand coverage for biomarker testing. HB1745 will make prescription drug expenses more predictable by requiring health insurance carriers to offer more health plans with flat dollar copayments. A patient will no longer have to worry about going to their local pharmacy and being shocked by their monthly prescription costs. Separately, HB1799 will enable more patients to benefit from biomarker testing, an essential step in accessing precision medicine treatments. Dubbed ‘the right treatment, to the right patient, at the right time,’ precision medicine has played a critical role in improving cancer outcomes.
Health ServicesThe Mountaineer

Crisis hastened health-care reforms

RALEIGH — For all the suffering and damage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, there’s at least one silver lining: the experience may alter our health care system for the better. North Carolina is among many jurisdictions that adjusted its policies so medical providers could effectively respond to the crisis. The...
Health Servicescenterforbiosimilars.com

Opinion: Support Health Equity and Access to Health Care With More Affordable Treatment Options

Changes in federal and state policy can help liberate the savings potential in biosimilars and broaden investment in our health care system. There are many social determinants of overall health. These can include societal and economic opportunities and stability, the resources and support we have in our homes and communities, the quality of our education and housing, and our access to healthy food and green spaces. Inequities in any of these or other social determinants of health contribute to disparities, leading to a burden of disease disproportionately affecting certain people and communities.
BusinessMedCity News

Seven insurers sue CVS for allegedly inflating drug prices

A new lawsuit — the second in the span of a year — alleges CVS overcharged health insurers for prescription drugs, pocketing billions of dollars. But CVS shot back, saying these allegations are “baseless” and “completely without merit,” in an emailed statement. The plaintiffs — CareFirst of Maryland, Group Hospitalization...
AgricultureVindy.com

Grange studies health care

Ohio Grange members are engaged in agriculture and the communities we live in, and we struggle like most Ohioans with the increasing costs of health care. Pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) are the middlemen who control the prescription medication system. These companies were created to help patients save money and instead they continue to increase their profits while forcing Ohio families to face higher out-of-pocket costs.
Healththedailyinsurancenews.com

Build higher health insurance costs into your financial plan now

Employers are preparing to cut benefits even further. A new survey of business leaders found that nearly 90% of respondents claim that the cost of providing health insurance will be “unsustainable” over the next five to ten years. And it’s no surprise they are considering increasing the amounts employees must deposit to stay insured.