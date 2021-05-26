Texans could soon pay less out-of-pocket for insulin

WASHINGTON, DC – May 26, 2021 – Today, U.S. Sens. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) and Patty Murray (D-WA) reintroduced the Ensuring Access to Primary Care for Women & Children Act, legislation to help ensure individuals and families can continue to see primary care providers who best meet their needs, by reinstating the alignment of Medicaid payments with Medicare payments for two more years and during any public health emergency, including the current COVID-19 pandemic. The legislation would also expand the alignment in payments to include certain providers who are especially important to women’s health, including: obstetricians and gynecologists, nurse practitioners, certified nurse-midwives, and physician assistants.