If you work online, you need this eye massager

Cover picture for the articleIf you work online or from home these days, there's a pretty high chance you've spent a lot of time staring at a screen. While that's basically unavoidable these days given the current state of the world, it's also, undeniably, not good for you. You see, all that time analyzing charts, taking Zoom calls, and writing press releases strains your eyes, which can create lasting damage for your ocular system and also cause some pretty gnarly headaches.

