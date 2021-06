When Aaron Rodgers announced he was engaged at the 2021 NFL Honors awards in February, I think I can speak for everyone in the room when I say my jaw dropped to the floor. Rumors of him and Shailene Woodley having a possible romantic spark were swirling in the air, but none of us knew there were wedding bells in the air, too! As time (and fabulous dates with other celebrity couples) has gone on, their coupling just continues to make more and more sense. Plus, the two of them together are absolutely adorable.