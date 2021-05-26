newsbreak-logo
Registration open for the Theresa Marsala Memorial Golf Classic

By Jessica Torricelli
KNOE TV8
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Cancer Foundation League is gearing up for the Theresa Marsala Memorial Golf Classic this June. It’s the eleventh year for the event and it raises money to help pay bills for those going through cancer in Northeast Louisiana. In 2020, the CFL says they paid 150 household bills, filled over 100 prescriptions, and spent over $42,000 toward prepaid gas cards or transportation services, among other things as well.

