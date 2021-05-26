newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Seth Rogen thinks fellow comedians need to get over ‘cancel culture’

By Karu F. Daniels
NY Daily News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNow that consequences from past actions are affecting more than a certain kind of people, the term “cancel culture” has become a buzzword for those who want to maintain the status quo –— no matter how it affects others. Seth Rogen is not a fan of comedians complaining about the...

www.nydailynews.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seth Rogen
Person
Tyson Beckford
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Matthew Mcconaughey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comedians#Comedy Star#Gay Culture#Romantic Comedies#People S Choice Awards#Jokes#Humor#Terrible Things#Opinions#Criticism#Status Quo#Pineapple Express#Cultural#Vancouver
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Place
Vancouver, CA
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Seth Rogen says his James Franco professional relationship may be done amid misconduct allegations

Seth Rogen revealed that his working relationship with friend and longtime collaborator, James Franco, may be over. Franco has been the subject of controversy in recent years after being caught propositioning a 17-year-old girl on Instagram when he was 35 in 2014. That story was followed up by allegations of sexual misconduct and exploitative behavior by five women who worked with the movie star at his former acting school. Although he has denied the allegations, he recently settled with two of his accusers out of court.
Celebritiescannabisnewsworld.com

Coming to America: Seth Rogen's weed brand Houseplant

If you know anything about Seth Rogen, it’s probably that he really loves weed. He admits as much himself in a video he posted to Twitter earlier today. But what you might now know is that he’s been working on a weed brand, Houseplant, and that it’s now debuting in the US. In the minute-long video announcement, Rogen reveals that he’s been developing his weed company for nearly a decade and that flower, ashtrays, lighters, and ceramics will be available in the U.S. (cannabis flower in California only for the time being). Almost ten years I go, I envisioned having my own weed company. And today I can say that my company Houseplant's weed will be available in California next week! Also, Houseplant is making lovely Housegoods like ashtrays, lighters, and YES, even ceramics. https://t.co/TNjpWFhbWB pic.twitter.com/00xR8QKNH3— Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) March 1, 2021 Rogen also tweeted a photo of one of his strains, Pancake Ice sativa, which is loaded with 33% THC, that Rogen claims to smoke every day. “All our strains are named after weather systems like we did with Pineapple Express,” he wrote in the thread. Rogen also revealed that the company produced vinyl records for all three of the strain types (Indica, Sativa, and Hybrid) with a mix of songs for each. While this may be a pleasant surprise to Americans, news broke of Rogen and creative partner Evan Goldberg’s cannabis company joining Canopy Growth back in 2019. At the time, Houseplant products were only available in Canada. But, to the delight of many, that’s all about to change. As of this writing, the Houseplant website is down due to a surge of traffic, according to Uproxx. Rogen’s history in weed culture is as cemented as anyone else’s at this point in his career. The 2008 film Pineapple Express…
CelebritiesNME

Charlene Yi: James Franco accuser asks Seth Rogen to “apologise to survivors”

Seth Rogen has been given a “checklist” by The Disaster Artist star Charlyne Yi after distancing himself from James Franco. Yi took to Instagram to write a list of requests for Rogen, asking him to publicly apologise to the women who accused Franco of sexual misconduct. Franco previously described the allegations through his lawyers as “false and inflammatory”.
MoviesPosted by
The Independent

Seth Rogen says Nicolas Cage had idea for controversial role that ‘set off alarms’

Seth Rogen has revealed that Nicolas Cage wanted to play a “white Jamaican guy” in the 2011 superhero film The Green Hornet.During an appearance on The Howard Stern Show to promote his new essay collection, Yearbook, Rogen said that Cage had expressed interest in appearing in the movie with him.Cage’s first idea, recalled Rogen, was to appear as a bald character with hair tattooed onto his cranium. He then allegedly came up with another concept: “A white Jamaican guy.”“It set off a lot of alarms to us,” Rogen said. “Not that a white Jamaican guy is bad, but doing...
MoviesEW.com

Seth Rogen says Nicolas Cage wanted to play 'a white Jamaican guy' in The Green Hornet

Hopefully we never run out of Nicolas Cage stories. Seth Rogen told a new one on The Howard Stern Show this week while promoting his new essay collection, Yearbook. According to Rogen, Cage expressed interest in appearing in The Green Hornet, the 2011 superhero film Rogen starred in alongside Jay Chou. Naturally, Cage had some very out-there ideas about what kind of character he should play.
CelebritiesNPR

Best Of: Seth Rogen / Jean Smart

Seth Rogen returns to talk about his new memoir, 'Yearbook,' which is filled with funny and surprising stories — starting with the first time he did stand-up when he was 12 and continuing through his life and film career. He's produced, directed, written and starred in many films, including 'Knocked Up,' 'Superbad,' and 'The Interview.'
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Seth Rogen & Jason Segal Once Auditioned For Eminem's "8 Mile"

Seth Rogen says that he and his Freaks & Geeks co-star Jason Segel both auditioned for the role of Cheddar in Eminem's iconic film, 8 Mile, which he recalled in his new memoir, Yearbook. “Auditioning is embarrassing in the best of times. Add the fact that one of my best...
Celebritiesthesource.com

Seth Rogen Reveals That He Auditioned For ‘8 Mile’

Seth Rogen dropped his memoir titled, Yearbook, and revealed that he auditioned for Eminem’s autobiographical film, 8 Mile. The actor admitted that was, “by far, the weirdest audition I ever did.”. Rogen claims the casting director was uncomfortable reading the dialogue off-camera to him because of how “rappery” it was....
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Chris Rock says ‘cancel culture’ creates ‘unfunny’ and ‘boring’ comedy content

Comedian and actor Chris Rock has claimed that “cancel culture” has led to “unfunny” and “boring” material from comedians.“Cancel culture” is a term used to describe the mass shaming or condemnation of individuals (often celebrities) who have done or said something that has been construed as offensive.Rock made the comments while appearing on The Breakfast Club radio show earlier this week, after he was asked how “cancel culture” had impacted his comedy.“It’s weird when you’re a comedian because when you’re a comedian, when the audience doesn’t laugh, we get the message. You don’t really have to cancel us because...
Celebritieswild941.com

Charlyne Yi Reacts To Seth Rogen’s Refusal To Work With James Franco

Charlyne Yi took to Instagram with a checklist for Seth Rogen in response to his claims that he is cutting off future professional projects with James Franco amid Franco’s ongoing sexual misconduct scandal. 35-year-old Yi captioned the post:. “Checklist for SR. I forgot anyone’s name please let me know and...