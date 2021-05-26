Kelly Clarkson to take over ‘Ellen Degeneres Show’ time slot in 2022

The “Friends” reunion special is out now on HBO Max and, despite critics complaining about it not living up to the hype, still revealed a few surprises. David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston almost dated during season 1 (”we were both crushing hard on each other”), Lady Gaga performed Phoebe’s “Smelly Cat,” the cast revealed their favorite guest stars (including Jennifer Aniston’s ex-husband Brad Pitt), Courteney Cox and Matthew Perry learned they’re distant cousins, Schwimmer admitted he hated Marcel the monkey, and casting director Ellie Kanner revealed all the stars who were almost cast, including Vince Vaughn (as Joey), Jon Cryer (as Chandler), Tiffani Thiessen (as Rachel), Janeane Garofolo (as Monica), Eric McCormack (as Ross), and Jon Favreau (as Chandler). “Friends: The Reunion” is currently streaming on HBO Max.