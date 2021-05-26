newsbreak-logo
Kelly Clarkson to take over ‘Ellen Degeneres Show’ time slot in 2022

By David Matthews
NY Daily News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNBC plans to hand over Ellen Degeneres’ primo time slot to Kelly Clarkson after the longtime daytime host leaves the airwaves. According to The Hollywood Reporter, “The Kelly Clarkson Show” will move to the time occupied by “Ellen” in fall 2022 after Degeneres’ program concludes at the end of its 19th season.

Kelly Clarkson
Ellen Degeneres
