Severe Weather Statement issued for Rush by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-29 13:45:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-29 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM MDT for southeastern Colorado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bent A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM MDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN OTERO...NORTHEASTERN LAS ANIMAS AND SOUTHWESTERN BENT COUNTIES At 253 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 21 miles northwest of Kim, or 35 miles south of North La Junta, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Otero, northeastern Las Animas and southwestern Bent Counties. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH