newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chenango County, NY

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Chenango, Delaware, Otsego by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 15:58:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Binghamton. Heavy rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Chenango; Delaware; Otsego A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM EDT FOR SOUTHERN OTSEGO...NORTHERN DELAWARE AND SOUTHEASTERN CHENANGO COUNTIES At 358 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Unadilla, or 12 miles northwest of Walton, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Oneonta, Sidney, Delhi, Davenport, Maryland, Kortright, Meredith, Masonville, Unadilla and Stamford. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Delhi, NY
State
Delaware State
County
Delaware County, NY
State
Maryland State
City
Unadilla, NY
City
Binghamton, NY
City
Chenango, NY
City
Oneonta, NY
County
Otsego County, NY
City
Maryland, NY
County
Chenango County, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorm#Extreme Weather#Severe Flooding#Heavy Flooding#Storm#16 45 00#Kortright Meredith#Southern Otsego#Northern Delaware#Severe Weather Contact#Heavy Rainfall#Flash Flooding#Wind#Immediate Severity#Severe Certainty#Radar#Otsego
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Broome County, NYweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Broome, Delaware by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 03:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-16 13:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to minor flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Broome; Delaware STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT...SOUTHEASTERN BROOME SOUTHWESTERN DELAWARE...NORTHEASTERN SUSQUEHANNA AND NORTHWESTERN WAYNE COUNTIES UNTIL 145 PM EDT At 105 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong thunderstorms near Deposit, moving east at 25 mph. Small hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible in storms. Locations impacted include Deposit, Hancock, Lanesboro, Thompson, Starrucca, Hiawatha, Shehawken, Starlight, Starruca and Sherman.
Broome County, NYweather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Broome, Chemung, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-13 03:22:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-13 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Broome; Chemung; Chenango; Cortland; Delaware; Madison; Northern Oneida; Otsego; Schuyler; Southern Oneida; Steuben; Sullivan; Tioga; Tompkins FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Low temperatures between 33 and 36 degrees will result in widespread frost formation. * WHERE...Northeast Pennsylvania and central New York except for the Finger Lakes. * WHEN...Until 8 AM Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Chenango County, NYweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Chenango, Cortland, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 21:14:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-05 00:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Chenango; Cortland; Madison The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northwestern Chenango County in central New York Central Cortland County in central New York Southern Madison County in central New York * Until 1215 AM EDT. * At 914 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Cortland, Homer, Truxton, Otselic, McGraw, Cuyler, East Homer, De Ruyter, Munsons Corners, South Cortland, Deruyter, Mc Graw and Cortland West.
Chenango County, NYEvening Sun

Chenango County COVID-19 Update For Friday

CHENANGO COUNTY – As of Friday there are 87 active cases of COVID-19 in Chenango County, and seven individuals are currently hospitalized. The Chenango County Department of Health confirmed there have been 3,342 total cases of COVID-19 in Chenango. There have been 74 confirmed deaths. Story Continues Below Adverts. The...