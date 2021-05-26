Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Frederick, Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 15:59:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Frederick; Montgomery The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Montgomery County in central Maryland Southwestern Frederick County in north central Maryland Northeastern Loudoun County in northern Virginia * Until 445 PM EDT. * At 358 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Point Of Rocks, or 8 miles northwest of Poolesville, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Germantown, Point Of Rocks, Boyds, Clarksburg, Adamstown, Buckeystown, Doubs, Tuscarora, Lucketts, Park Mills and Taylorstown. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH