Ellis County, KS

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Ellis, Rush by NWS

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 14:57:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 15:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Ellis; Rush A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM CDT FOR NORTHERN RUSH AND SOUTHEASTERN ELLIS COUNTIES At 257 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Munjor, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Tennis ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Locations impacted include Victoria, Pfeifer, Toulon and Munjor. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...2.50IN WIND...<50MPH

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Cumberland by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-29 22:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-30 04:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Coastal Flood Advisory means that minor tidal flooding is expected. Minor tidal flooding often results in some road closures. Usually, the most vulnerable roadways will flood. Do not leave your vehicle at a location that is prone to tidal flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flood waters. The water may be deeper than you think it is. You will be putting yourself in danger and your vehicle may be damaged, leading to costly repairs. Visit the Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service at water.weather.gov/ahps for additional water level and flood impact information for your local tide gauge. Target Area: Cumberland COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Tidal portions of Cumberland County in New Jersey. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 4 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...At this level, flooding begins on the most vulnerable roads in coastal and bayside communities, and along inland tidal waterways. Some partial or full road closures are possible. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Maurice River at Bivalve MLLW Categories - Minor 7.6 ft, Moderate 8.6 ft, Major 9.6 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 29/01 PM 7.4 1.1 2.1 None 30/01 AM 8.5 2.2 1.7 Minor 30/01 PM 6.6 0.3 1.3 None 31/02 AM 7.4 1.1 1.0 None 31/02 PM 5.8 -0.5 0.5 None 01/03 AM 6.5 0.2 0.5 None
Flash Flood Warning issued for Calcasieu by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-29 12:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-29 15:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Calcasieu The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southeastern Calcasieu Parish in southwestern Louisiana * Until 345 PM CDT. * At 1236 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Lake Charles, Sulphur, Westlake, Moss Bluff, Holmwood and Carlyss. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Frost Advisory issued for Western Mackinac by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-30 01:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-30 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Western Mackinac FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 36 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Western Mackinac County. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Rip Current Statement issued for Guam, Rota by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-30 08:23:00 Expires: 2021-05-31 18:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Guam; Rota Corrected typo ...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...East facing reefs of Guam and Rota. * WHEN...Through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Frost Advisory issued for Western Mackinac by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-30 03:13:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-30 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Western Mackinac FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Western Mackinac County. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.