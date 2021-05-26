newsbreak-logo
Otsego County, NY

Severe Weather Statement issued for Otsego by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 13:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Binghamton. Heavy rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Otsego A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM EDT FOR SOUTHERN OTSEGO...NORTHERN DELAWARE AND SOUTHEASTERN CHENANGO COUNTIES At 358 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Unadilla, or 12 miles northwest of Walton, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Oneonta, Sidney, Delhi, Davenport, Maryland, Kortright, Meredith, Masonville, Unadilla and Stamford. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
