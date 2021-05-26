newsbreak-logo
Belmont County, OH

Special Weather Statement issued for Belmont, Guernsey, Harrison, Jefferson by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 15:32:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Belmont; Guernsey; Harrison; Jefferson AN AREA OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS CAPABLE OF PRODUCING GUSTY WIND WILL AFFECT SOUTHEASTERN HARRISON...SOUTHERN JEFFERSON...EAST CENTRAL GUERNSEY...NORTHERN BELMONT...OHIO AND BROOKE COUNTIES At 356 PM EDT, strong thunderstorms were clustered 7 miles north of Barnesville, moving northeast at 50 mph. Wind gusts up to 45 mph are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Martins Ferry... St. Clairsville Cadiz... Warwood Clearview... Tiltonsville Yorkville... Hopedale Flushing... Smithfield Adena... Dillonvale This includes Interstate 70 in Ohio between mile markers 197 and 216.

alerts.weather.gov
