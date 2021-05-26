newsbreak-logo
Lebanon County, PA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lebanon, Schuylkill by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 15:57:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lebanon; Schuylkill A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN SCHUYLKILL AND NORTHERN LEBANON COUNTIES At 356 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Schuylkill Haven to near Myerstown, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees, roofs, and siding. Locations impacted include Schuylkill Haven, Myerstown, Orwigsburg, Pine Grove, Tremont, Fredericksburg, Friedensburg, Renningers, Branchdale, Donaldson, Lickdale, Fort Indiantown Gap, Lake Wynonah, Jonestown, Cressona, Auburn, Deer Lake, Ravine, Port Clinton and Newtown. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 78 from mile markers 0 to 8. Interstate 81 between mile markers 86 and 106...and from mile markers 111 to 112. HAIL...0.88IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
