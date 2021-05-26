Severe Weather Statement issued for Ellis by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-29 19:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-01 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying spots. Target Area: Sherman The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a * Flood Warning for Southeastern Cheyenne County in northwestern Kansas Northeastern Sherman County in northwestern Kansas * Until 130 AM CDT /1230 AM MDT/. * At 1027 PM CDT /927 PM MDT/, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. * Secondary roadways could be flooded over the next 3 hours. Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of Southeastern Cheyenne and Northeastern Sherman Counties