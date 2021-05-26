Severe Weather Statement issued for Ellis by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-26 14:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Ellis A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM CDT FOR NORTHERN RUSH AND SOUTHEASTERN ELLIS COUNTIES At 257 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Munjor, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Tennis ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Locations impacted include Victoria, Pfeifer, Toulon and Munjor. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...2.50IN WIND...<50MPHalerts.weather.gov