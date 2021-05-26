Severe Weather Statement issued for Broome by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 13:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Broome THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL BROOME AND SOUTHWESTERN CHENANGO COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 400 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM EDT for central New York.