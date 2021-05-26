newsbreak-logo
Broome County, NY

Severe Weather Statement issued for Broome by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 13:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Broome THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL BROOME AND SOUTHWESTERN CHENANGO COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 400 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM EDT for central New York.

alerts.weather.gov
